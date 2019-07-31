How To Recreate 6 Celeb Accessory Looks For $100

21 hours ago

Hollywood style on an everyday budget.

You ever look at a celeb’s most recent Insta pic and thought “Well I could look that good too, if I was famous and had their bank account”?

1. Gigi Hadid

Recreate the look:

Necklace: Ann Short Necklace Crystal Silver. Buy it here.

Rings: Alyssa Band Ring Silver. Buy them here.

Louisa Band Ring Silver. Buy them here.

Overall cost: $67.97

2. Ariana Grande

Recreate the look:

Necklace: Natalia Choker Necklace Gold. Buy it here

Bag: Elia Small Beltbag Black. Buy it here

Overall cost: $109.98

3. Beyonce

Recreate the look

Earrings: Jasmine drop earring crystal silver. Buy them here

Necklace: Aubrie short necklace crystal silver. Buy it here.

Bag: March hardcase clutch silver. Buy it here

Overall cost: $114.97

4. Miley Cyrus

Recreate the look:

Rings: Dallas band ring gold. Buy them here. 

Bracelet: Amber wristwear cuff gold. Buy it here

Necklaces: Krystal short necklace in gold. Buy it here,

Delphina Long Necklace Black. Buy it here

Overall cost: $99.96

5. Selena Gomez

Recreate the look:

Bag: Amy Small Cross Body Berry. Buy it here

Necklace: Callie Long Necklace Crystal Silver. Buy it here

Rings: Milana Cocktail Ring Crystal Silver. Buy them here

Overall cost: $129.97

6. Millie Bobbie Brown

Recreate the look:

Bag: Sienna Medium Backpack Blue. Buy it here.

Hair: Maria Hair Scrunchie Mustard. Buy it here.

Overall cost: $94.98

Want to channel your fave celebrity style, or recreate one of these looks? 

The Way is offering SHESAID readers 50 percent off their first purchase!

Just use the code THEWAYVIP at checkout. 

Featured image via unsplash.com. Images via theway.com.au, shesaid.com and instagram.com

 

