I Got Body Language Advice From An Expert And It Changed Everything For Me

Technically we went on a date. Republished from Whimn.com.au.

I’d describe myself as a pretty confident sort of woman. Raised in country NSW, I’ve got a certain ochre approach to life that has gifted me with a can-do attitude, a profoundly deep love of pre-mixed rum cans and the ability to have a yarn to anyone down the street. You know, the important stuff.

While being unapologetically me has thus far held me in good stead, I’m also aware that I can be a lot – both in body, mind and spirit. I sit on buses with a manspread that would rival any actual mans, I confidentially show up to events without knowing a soul and I’ll firmly argue my point if I’m passionate enough – all while remaining polite, but not necessarily measured or cool. Now while I can keep a lid on the ‘big’ when I need to, it’s probably no surprise that my personality traits (both good and bad) go into overdrive when I’m in a social setting, most specifically, those of the romantic variety.

I can be combative, loud and forthright, often approaching first dates like some kind of power struggle of who can be more confident and likable. As you can imagine, this dance is often tiring and I grow bored of whoever is sitting across from me easily because they don’t often match the energy I bring to the table (my view, probably not theirs).

And after a string of interactions with people so uneventful I’d hardly recall them in the street, I wondered why. Maybe I take up all the airtime leaving them no space. Perhaps they’re just not into brunettes. Or as one friend cautiously but kindly pointed out, it could be my body language.

You see, I use my hands to talk a lot. I emphasize all of my points with gesturing so extreme that it has been known to knock glasses off tables on more than one occasion. Not exactly the stuff of night moves right.

Problem is, it’s a bit hard to make deep ingrained changes without some help (as anyone who has tried to get abs without a personal trainer’s help can attest). And because it would be weird to ask dates for feedback and fumble along off the back of that, I decided to call in an expert in the field – Dr Louise Mahler. With multiple degrees (including a PhD) in the field of communicating effectively via verbal and non-verbal language, it’s safe to say Louise knows how to get a point across.