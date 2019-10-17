Now, for a few things pamphlets and Instagram won’t tell you about getting your pubes sugared off.

  • You know how you wear a little modesty paper G-string when you go to get a wax? There was none of that. It was just me, full spread eagle.
  • The lack of G-string combined with the wax being applied directly onto the skin with a gloved hand makes the experience feel more, erm, intimate, than when the wax is applied with a wooden waxing spatula thingy.
  • For sugaring, the length of your pubes needs to be not too short, not too long, but just right.
  • Same as with a Brazilian wax, you’ll be given the option of having your ‘back’ done (i.e. your bumhole).
  • The result is SO SMOOTH. As smooth as the day you were born. Honestly, I couldn’t stop marvelling at the smoothness.
  • It’s been over a week since my treatment and can confirm: no redness, irritation or ingrown hairs.
  • Don’t try sugaring at home. Just don’t.

Brazilian sugaring final verdict…

I’m not really one for Brazilians, but if I was, I’d 100 percent switch to sugaring.

Once you get over the whole ‘putting sugar around your vag’ thing, it really doesn’t seem weird at all. And for slightly less pain and a smoother result, I’d happily pay the extra $$$.

So, to the mystery woman who brought sugaring into my life, thank you friend.

You’re the sweetest.

Featured image via pixabay.com. 