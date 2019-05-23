I Spoke To An ‘Open Relationship Expert’ And My Mind Is Blown

Like most people, I’ve always wondered about open relationships and if the concept could work for me. Now I’m convinced.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past couple of years, you’ve undoubtedly heard of a little trend called polyamory.

Polyamorists believe you can be in love – and lust – with more than one person at the same time, and so often carry on multiple romantic and sexual relationships simultaneously.

The trend has spawned terms like ‘throuple’ (that’s a traditional couple, but with three people) and ‘quad’ (the same concept, but with four people).

This definitely isn’t for a lot of people. I, for one, can barely keep up with the one romantic relationship I currently have in my life, let alone manage multiple others outside of that.

But for simple folk like me, there’s other ways to flirt with what polyamorists call ‘consensual non-monogamy’.

Intrigued? Grab some popcorn and your partner and sit back and watch my fascinating chat with Professor of Human Sexuality and open relationship expert, Dr Zhana about how to open up your relationship, because you know you’ve thought about it, at least once…

Comment: Have you ever been in, or would you consider being in, an ‘open relationship’?