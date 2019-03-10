I Tried A 24 Carat Gold-Plated Vibrator And It CHANGED. MY. LIFE.

Could a designer sex toy treat my vagina to a designer orgasm? I was about to find out…

It’s not every day I find myself throwing down over $200 for a vibrator.

But my curiosity kicked into overdrive when I started reading reviews about a 24 carat gold-plated vibrator delivering life-changing orgasms. I needed to know if all the buzz was really as good as this vibe’s, well, buzz.

So it was I found myself unboxing an ornate jewelry-style eggshell blue box one evening and meeting The Rosalie Rabbit for the first time.

With its sleek rouge pink coloring, a fine gold chain dangling from the end, and ornate hand-crafted embossing on its tip, The Rosalie – which retails for $219.00 – is a far cry from the cheap silicone toys I’m used to. Described as a nod to French noble Marie Antoinette, the rabbit-style device is endowed with soft curves and jewelry-grade details that make it hard for one not to feel at least a little bit regal holding it.

According to the instructions, I can choose from eight different vibration modes, and customize each mode to my exact preferred speed and intensity. I’m excited, but as aesthetically stunning as The Rosalie appears, I’m not sure she’s altogether practical. As I’m fiddling with the long gold chain dangling from the end, wondering how this is going to work – flailing around my vagina, I realize it unscrews off. Okay, now we’re getting somewhere…

I scroll through each of the modes until I find one I like, slather on some water-based lube, lie back, and wait for the magic to happen.

It’s been four minutes when I orgasm so hard I let out an unintentionally loud moan and momentarily feel a rush of embarrassment, remembering my roommate is home.

I am by no means a fast climaxer. Typically it takes me an eternity to reach the Big ‘O’, mainly because I have a lot of difficulty finding the right angle, speed and pressure when I’m masturbating, so this is definitely a record for me.

What’s more, when I get up, I realize I’ve actually female ejaculated. Despite only using a small amount of lube, the area under where I’ve been lying on the bed is soaking wet. I reach a hand down between my legs and – oh wow, yep, I’m gushing down there. This is indisputably the easiest and most intense orgasm I’ve had in my life, and definitely the first time a vibrator has made me gush like that.

Watch our editor Nadia’s video review of The Rosalie vibrator below:

Apparently, this is not an unusual occurrence with The Rosalie, as I later find out, scrolling through reviews online. The curved, enlarged tip is designed to hit the G-spot, which is known for its ability to deliver squirting-style orgasms when adequately stimulated, and the nearly-silent dual motors work to attend to both the G-spot and the clitoris, so even women who typically have difficulty reaching orgasm through penetration will find this vibe a failsafe option for delivering orgasms galore.

I’m also not unfamiliar with the efficacy of rabbit-style vibrators. I already own a couple, and frequently recommend them to friends, but The Rosalie delivered a sensation unlike any rabbit vibe I’ve used before. Its gentle curves and silky material are deliciously filling and satisfying to insert, and its remarkably comfortable. The clitoral stimulation too, is distinct from previous rabbit vibrators I’ve tried. It’s gentler, whilst somehow being more stimulating at the same time – almost like the sensation of a really good cunnilingus session.

Needless to say, I go through a phase not dissimilar to that the character of Charlotte has when she buys her first rabbit vibrator in that now iconic episode of Sex & The City. Every time I find myself with a few spare minutes alone in my room, I grab The Rosalie and take it for another spin. And every time my orgasms come thick and fast.

I even invite my partner to watch me use it while we’re having foreplay. He’s super turned on and takes over control. A new function I’ve just discovered is the ability to control The Rosalie completely from an app on your phone, simply by moving your finger up and down the screen. A lover of gadgets and cool technology, my partner is all over this, and delights in making me beg for him to adjust the intensity up and down.

I’m now utterly converted. The Rosalie is, and will stay, my best bedside friend. She was worth every penny, and then some.

Images and media via zalousa.com, youtube.com and tumblr.com.