How To Make Your Own Oh-So-Pretty Bath Bombs

Bathe like the queen you are.

Whether you’re a DIY addict or just trying to watch your budget, these sweet, stunning bath bombs are the answer.

Use them for the ultimate indulgent night in when you’re prioritizing your self-care regime, or wrap one up and gift it to someone as a totally random act of kindness.

Most of the ingredients are probably already in your pantry, and they can all be found in the supermarket for just a few dollars, so your stressed bod and your wallet will thank you.

What you need:

1 cup baking soda

1/2 cup citric acid

1/2 cup epsom salts

1 tsp water

2 tsp essential oil in any scent you like

3 tsp olive oil

Food coloring in any hue you like

How to make it:

1. Throw all the dry ingredients in a bowl and whisk together with a fork or whisk to combine.

2. In a separate bowl, mix all the wet ingredients together.

3. Slowly add the wet mixture to the dry mixture by putting in one spoon at a time and mixing before adding the next. To add some extra flair, you can try adding in dried flowers and rose petals at this step, or making a second set of mixture in a contrasting color and combining the two together for a multi-colored effect.

4. When the mixture is completely combined, press handfuls into molds – you can use large chocolate molds, small teacups or ramekins, depending on the size and shape you want the bombs to be, or alternatively purchase bath bomb molds at a craft store.

5. Leave in a cool, dry place for four to six hours to set, then bombs away!

Images and media via tumblr.com and youtube.com.

Comment: Got a DIY beauty recipe? Share it with us!