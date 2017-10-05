Not every guy loves them as much as you might think.

All guys love a good blowjob, right?

That’s what women are generally led to believe, anyway. Considering that pretty much every porn video out there ends with a dude blowing his load in a woman’s mouth, you’d think it’s every man’s biggest turn-on. (And if you haven’t watched any porn lately, try it – you might like it.)

But when we tried to find out what men really think about blowjobs, they were surprisingly tight-lipped. No one wanted to comment, either on the record or off, and we had to resort to anonymous Reddit threads to get the dirt. Turns out, not every guy does love a blowjob. Who knew?

The most surprising thing all this blowjob research brought to light was that for most guys, their partner’s pleasure comes first. They don’t enjoy a blowjob unless the person giving it to them is really and truly into it. Enthusiasm was mentioned again and again as the number one thing that makes a blowjob great. Men want to know that their partner is turned on my having his cock in her mouth; if she’s not getting off, they’re (usually) not getting off, either.

Here are a few more surprising things men were willing to reveal under the cover of Reddit. (Be forewarned, if you love giving blowjobs, you might want to make sure your partner is close by while reading this; it’ll have you wanting to try your best tricks on him, and ask what he’s thinking.)

1. Not a fan

I’m actually not a huge fan; given the choice between all forms of sexual activity, it’s probably lowest on the chain.

2. Hand, mouth, whatever

It just feels like a really wet sloppy handjob.

3. Beware of teeth

It either feels like heaven itself is suddenly localized entirely around your cock, or like sticking your dick in a wet, warm cheese grater.

4. That’s it?

It feels like when a person slides their hand down your back.

5. All in your head

The best part isn’t even the feeling, it’s the idea.

6. Don’t be selfish

Getting a blowjob without trying to make her feel good seems kind of selfish; it still feels great but what gets me off is her enjoying the intimacy as well.

7. A for effort

I’ve had many pretty mediocre blowjobs, but still enjoyed them because of my partner’s enthusiasm.

8. Let’s just have sex

I usually just tolerate blowjobs. They’re always too rough (I’m sensitive) and I’d usually rather have sex.

9. Give us a smile

A blowjob really isn’t absolutely incredible to me; it only becomes incredible if I finish inside their mouth, and they look at me, smile, and swallow.

10. Submission is sexy

A huge part of it is the psychological aspect – a girl being on her knees, submitting to you and putting your cock in her mouth is a very dominant and alluring situation to be in as a man.

11. How many licks does it take…

You can have great blowjobs that make you believe in Jesus, or you can have terrible blowjobs where the girl is trying to see what’s at the center of that Tootsie Pop.

12. Stormy weather

It feels like a lightning bolt just hit the tip of my penis.

13. Planting crops

There is nothing like coming in your girl’s mouth and having her swallow your seed.

14. It’s all about the love

The biggest turn on is psychological. Knowing that your partner loves you, loves your cock, and wants you in her mouth.

Quotes are via anonymous Reddit posts, and have been edited for length and clarity.

Image via pexels

