Model Bree McCann On Why Life Is Too Short To Worry About Your Size

“There’s so much more to life than worrying about your size.”

The effervescent Bree McCann is on a mission to empower women and challenge the impossible body standards perpetuated by the media.

Smashing through fashion stereotypes, McCann is proving there is more to life than your shape and size. Her success continues to grow exponentially as she celebrates being crowned the first Australian ambassador of Fossil.

It seems the world can’t get enough of her bubbly nature and focus on body positivity as she collects features in publications such as Cosmopolitan, Elle and even Vogue.

McCann’s self-acceptance is contagious.

Her positive relationship with her body is as rare as it is admirable, making her the perfect role model and activist in breaking down the notion of an ‘ideal’ body type and promoting self-love in all its forms.

“I have always had a pretty healthy relationship with my body. I knew I was curvier and bigger than a lot of my friends but it was never an issue. I had moments of doubt and I still do even now but ultimately I just don’t care what people think about my body. It’s important that we feel good about our own but it doesn’t matter what other people think.”

She carries this empowerment into every aspect of her career but maintains an awareness regarding the importance of changing the media landscape.

“We need to see a variety of different shapes and sizes. I want women to feel good about their bodies and feel represented in the media. Society is demanding diversity now and I think people are really starting to value relatability and authenticity. I just don’t know how long we can continue to perpetuate this old beauty ideal that only one size is beautiful! It’s outdated.”

The media as we know it, whilst still problematic, has progressed significantly in the diversification of body types and colors in the past five years or so. McCann explains that no one could have predicted the trajectory of the body positivity movement and the consequential effect it had on the modeling industry.

“I think a lot of people see my career as some kind of fluke but it hasn’t been easy and I’ve taken big risks. My path as a model didn’t really exist before so I had no idea how things would turn out or how to navigate it.”

McCann had to find work overseas to pursue her career due to Australia’s slower pace in breaking out of size stereotypes in the fashion industry.

“I love what I do and I’m genuinely so proud of the diversity we are seeing now. Being a plus-size model is no different from any other kind of model – we are all models and doing the same thing. When I started, there was no work for me in Australia as I was too big for mainstream modeling and too small for plus size work at that time. There was just no middle ground back then so I had to go overseas to work. Things are different now and Australia is really catching up. Diversity is happening and I think the term plus size will be used less and less. I think very soon we will all just be models. “

“In terms of where I am now, I feel really proud of what I’ve achieved. Partnering with Fossil as the brand’s first-ever Australian Ambassador is definitely a career highlight and something I never could have dreamed of achieving! I really hope to use my role as Fossil Ambassador to continue to empower women, particularly around why it’s so important to make time to do the things you love.”

Despite taking big risks in the public eye, McCann remains a beacon of hope to all girls who are struggling to love themselves.

“Body confidence is a choice and it’s a process that takes time. We are all created differently and that is okay. I want to encourage women to feel good about their bodies and to embrace who they are, rather than getting caught up in the negatives. “

Maintaining healthy habits in a busy lifestyle seems a nearly impossible feat but McCann pinpoints wellness as a significant source of her empowerment.

“I am insanely busy at the moment but I don’t think I know any different now. It’s almost part of who I am now to have a million things on the go at once. I think a huge part of feeling confident comes from eating well and looking after myself. Healthy food and regular exercise can really change your mindset. Even if it’s just going for a swim or a walk at the beach, it really helps.”

“Spending time with my friends and family is also really important to me and something that I always make time for. Because I travel so frequently, feeling connected to everyone at home is really important. I use my Fossil Sport watch to message my family when I’m on the go, and I can even change the dial to set a photo of my husband as the background!”

McCann’s positive approach to life and self-love is one that takes many women decades to cultivate. She continues to impress and inspire women of all shapes, colors, and sizes with her confidence so powerful, it’s almost contagious. McCann is stunning in every sense of the word but what shines brightest is her zest for life and her passion for paving the way for all women to feel comfortable in their bodies.

She teaches us all that life is way too short to hate our bodies, just because we are taught to do so. After all, ‘why spend time worrying when you can spend your time feeling confident and enjoying life?’

Featured image via Bree McCann

