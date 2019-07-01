My Friend-With-Benefits Isn’t Even My Friend

21 hours ago

 

There’s no risk of losing me because he won’t form an attachment to me.

This story originally appeared on Ravishly, a feminist news+culture website.

Follow us on Twitter & Facebook and check out these related stories:
Love In A Red Box: The Unexpected Heartbreak Of My Friends-With-Benefits Fling
Sleepovers Are For Children: In Defense Of Hitting It And Quitting It
Hookup Culture Is Not Inherently A Problem

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

SHESAID® and the SHE’SAID’ Logo are trademarks of NadiaSaid Pty Ltd
Win a holiday to Bali
Win a holiday to Bali