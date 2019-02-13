My Partner And I Both Have Anxiety And It’s Made Our Relationship Stronger

2 days ago

We experience anxiety very differently, but we can help each other in a way I have never experienced before.

  

 

    

     

       

I had to step away several times throughout the weekend to collect myself, so I wouldn’t have a panic attack in front of all of the new people I had just met.

      

 

     

 

       

   

  

  

Image via tumblr.com.

This story originally appeared on Ravishly, a feminist news+culture website. You can read the original article here.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook and check out these related stories:

Ask Erin: Is My Boyfriend Going To Leave Me Because Of My Mental Health Issues?
I Hate That I Feel Ashamed For Needing Anxiety Meds​
Why Are You So Sensitive?

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

SHESAID® and the SHE’SAID’ Logo are trademarks of NadiaSaid Pty Ltd
Win a holiday to Bali
Win a holiday to Bali