Nadia Bokody: Goodbye, SheSaid.
Dear readers,
Today, I’m not writing to you to answer your stickiest sex questions, but to let you all know that my time at SheSaid is coming to an end.
It’s been an amazing five years working here, but it’s time for me to move on and focus on some new exciting projects.
View this post on Instagram
[SOUND ON] This year has been one hell of a ride! I launched my own YouTube channel, kicked off my TV and radio career, got my own column writing for my dream title, and took control of my mental health. I’ve been beyond privileged to have met so many amazing people along the way who’ve taken a chance on me, and who I’ll be forever grateful to. But most of all. I’m thankful to YOU GUYS, the people who have supported me through this journey and helped make so many of my dreams come true. THANK YOU, from the bottom of my heart. I couldn’t have done it without you. PS: The incredible song in this video is @iamkpwolfe’s new single ‘Take Back The Ring’ – she’s an up-and-coming, empowering, talented female artist I’m proud to support. Please show her some love and head over to her page to check out the official music video. #takebackthering #wolfepack #ad
If you’d like to keep up with me, I’ll be launching my own website very soon, which will be a hub for all things Nadia
I’ll be continuing my Ask Nadia columns over there, as well as all my usual video and written content and maybe even a merch line! You can find it at www.nadiabokody.com.
View this post on Instagram
Every day I wake up excited to do this job. I’ve been this way since I started interning for free nearly 10 years ago, when things weren’t nearly as glamorous.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I love to tell the story of how I licked envelopes all day on my ‘day off’ because the place I was interning for needed extra help and asked if I could come in. I dropped everything to be there, doing that monotonous task and soaking in the incredible atmosphere of a newsroom, listening to the conversations around me, looking for new opportunities to go the extra mile and prove myself. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I love telling that story because when people comment ‘oh your career has really blown up this last year’ they don’t realise it’s been a decade-long grind. I’ve worked my ass off for 10 years to get to where I am today. I don’t for one second take for granted the people who gave this unknown kid a chance and let me get their coffees when I was starting out. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ve had plenty of excuses to throw in the towel over the years. I’ve spent time on and off in psychiatric wards, had multiple surgeries for painful endometriosis and been through a divorce. But I never, ever made excuses not to show up and give 100%.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It hasn’t been an easy ride, by any stretch, but I don’t for a second regret it, because every ounce of elbow grease has been worth it to live my truth and get to where I am today in my career. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My point is, there’s no shortcut to happiness, despite how things may look from the outside. The only way to get the things you want in life is by swallowing a lot of pride, pulling up your sleeves, doing the work to get there and being grateful to anyone who helps give you a leg up on the way, because you never know what opportunities those people will lead you to.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Whether it’s your job, your relationship, or your life situation, I truly believe YOU GET TO CHOOSE whether to be a victim of your shitty circumstances or to get up and fight for what you deserve. You only live once, so give it your all. ✊
I’m looking forward to the future, and can’t thank you enough for all your support in getting me here.
Nadia xx
Want More?
Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE