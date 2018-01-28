These Are The Nail Trends You Need To Try In 2018

Hit me up with these digits!

I prefer a manicure that’s a little bit off the beaten path.

Thanks to a freaky kitchen accident four years ago (immersion blender + finger = OUCH), I can’t exactly flaunt a straightforward, solid, bright color mani. Or if I do, the finger with the weird, mutated broken nail gets left out. I call that one Frankenfinger.

Lucky for me (and Frankenfinger), the latest nail trends are quirky and creative, perfect for celebrating spring and rejoicing in what makes us feel uniquely happy. From Millie Bobby Brown’s minimalist pink stripes to the glory of matching your nails to your sneakers (yessss), these gorgeous looks come courtesy of Celebrity and Editorial Manicurist Stephanie Stone.

1. Minimalistic Nail Art

“More and more people are requesting simplistic nail art that gives their look a bit of edge without being so literal of a look,” explains Stone of the mani that she gave Millie Bobby Brown for the 2018 SAG Awards.

2. Lavender

Stone says that lavender has been popular for spring 2018 shoots. “With Pantone’s color of the year being Ultra Violet, I’m predicting the new ‘Millennial Pink’ will be a soft lavender hue,” she adds.

3. Hearts

Little hearts on your nails are adorbs and not only for looking lovey-dovey on Valentine’s Day. “Love is in the air!” says Stone. “Editorial shoots can’t seem to get enough of these baby hearts on nails.”

4. Negative space

“Negative space is when you can see the natural nail peeking through, with nail art only partially covering the nail bed,” explains Stone. I personally love how abstract this look can be, perfect for when you feel like ditching anything uniform (hear that, Frankenfinger?).

5. Matching mani

Stone on matching your nails to an accessory: “One of my favorite things to do is create nail art inspired by one element of my outfit. Often my shoes as it’s easy to be complimentary without being over the top!” And I would add that my sneakers and my Docs are two (four?) of my fave accessories so I love the idea of matching them with my nails!

All images via @stephstonenails on instagram.com.

