Why I’m Not Ashamed To Be The ‘Needy’ Girlfriend

I’m the type of girl who needs to feel affection at all times.

I have always been that “needy” type of girlfriend.

I want to feel loved 24/7 and know that my partner’s always in my life. Most of the guys I’ve dated have not been OK with me being needy, though.

Still, I’m OK with being that girlfriend who needs time and attention. For better or for worse, my neediness is a part of who I am. It just comes with my compassionate, loving personality.

I’m fine with being the needy girl because it makes my relationships feel like an adventure. When you spend quality time with your partner, it brings you closer and keeps things exciting. My partner knows that since I’m the “needy” girl, I’m always thinking of them. I want to know they are constantly thinking of me, too.

If I’m not feeling my partner’s love, I break down and worry that there’s something wrong with me as a girlfriend. I automatically doubt myself and fear that my own limitations are what’s pushing my significant other away. I just want to consistently feel like my special someone wants me. I don’t feel like that’s too much to ask.

Yes, I need attention, but it is simply part who I am, and, quite frankly, I love being this type of girl. My passion and desire for intimacy brings so much to the relationship, and that’s not a bad thing. It’s important to love and want to be loved in return; that desire for attention is what builds the foundation for a great relationship.

People often say that I’m too needy, but I always respond that I’m proud of who I am, even that needy part of me. Just because I’m the needy girl doesn’t mean I’m not “girlfriend material.” Being needy is what makes my heart whole.

People try to say that girls like me are too high-maintenance, but we’re not! We just have desire more love. We’re the hopeless romantic type, and we’re always compassionate towards the people we love.

My neediness is just part of the woman I am; take it or leave it.

I’m not ashamed to say that I’m a needy girl, and, honestly, I love it. There’s nothing wrong with girls who need love. Showing a person unconditional love and wanting the same in return is not a problem. So, needy girls, let’s embrace our passionate, beautiful souls, and love our neediness, too.

This article has been republished from Unwritten with full permission. You can view the original article here.