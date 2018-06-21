8 Ocean Themed Beauty Products To Dive Into

These products will leave you feeling fin-tastic…

Every woman has wanted to be a mermaid at some point in her life.

Whether it’s a passing thought or a full-blown trying-to-hold-my-breath-underwater-for-as-long-as-I-can, binge-watching The Little Mermaid phase like I had, I’m convinced that everyone has dreamt about what it’d be like to be living under the sea at one point in their life.

Of course, I’ve accepted the disappointing reality that my dreams of becoming a full-time mermaid will, sadly, remain a fantasy. Fortunately, people have long since known the benefits the ocean has on our skin and hair, and there are a plethora of beauty products enriched with nutrients, minerals, antioxidants, and peptides derived from the sea that can do wonders for your hair and skin. I’m not just talking about seaweed and algae infused products that can offer hydration whilst simultaneously detoxifying your skin, but also eye-shadow palettes that will have you looking like a sea siren.

So we’ve curated the best sea-themed beauty products that any ocean fanatic can dive into…

1. TARTE Be a Mermaid and Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette

Okay, serious question. Who doesn’t want to look like a sea-siren all the time? Whether you want to rock a mermaid look or go for something a little more casual, this ocean-inspired palette has got you covered. With a range from shimmery teals to matte, warm-toned neutrals, Tarte’s mermaid makeup palette will definitely be your go-to. Buy it here.

2. LUSH Ocean Salt Face and Body Scrub

A longtime favorite of many, Lush’s Ocean Salt Face and Body Scrub will leave you feeling invigorated and fresh. Sea salt can be used to deeply cleanse your pores, balance oil production, and overcome bacteria that causes acne. Coupled with seaweed, coconut oil, and limes, this scrub will leave you feeling soft and smooth and ready for a holiday! Buy it here.

3. LIME CRIME Aquarium Liquid Glitter Makeup Brush Set and Pouch

This gorgeous brush set from Lime Crime contains seven luxury brushes following a mermaid theme, and also comes with a pouch perfect for traveling. Whether you’re blending, shading, or patting on colors, this brush set has got you covered. And they’re cruelty-free, as well! Buy it here.

4. SACHAJUAN Ocean Mist Spray

Perfect for beach days, normal days, lazy days, and every other in-between day, this ocean spray delivers on a beachy, textured look without the heaviness that can come from other sea-salt sprays. Consisting of an ‘ocean silk’ technology, this spray is formulated carefully to give hair maximum shine and volume for the perfect beachy-hair-don’t-care look. Buy it here.

5. NOUGHTY Wave Hello Curl Defining Shampoo

If you’re looking for a shampoo that enhances your curls, gives it definition, and leaves it smelling ocean-fresh, then look no further! This shampoo is perfect for those looking to give their hair a little more pizazz. Gentle enough for everyday use, this silicone, sulfate, and paraben-free shampoo is 97% natural and is enriched with avocado oil to lock in moisture, and sea-kelp extract, which may sound off-putting, but it actually helps to soothe your scalp. Buy it here.

6. BIOTHERM Skin Oxygen Depolluting Cleanser

Make a splash with this skin oxygen cleanser, enriched with Chlorella Algae, known also as ‘the breathing algae’. Which, okay, sounds pretty gross, but actually has a lot of benefits for your skin, including a detoxifying power, an anti-pollution active complex, as well as nutrients you need to keep your skin in tip-top baby-bottom smooth condition. Buy it here.

7. MARIO BADESCU Seaweed Cleansing Lotion

This rejuvenating toner enhances and soothes your skin, leaving you feeling fresh and clean. Perfect for those with sensitive, problematic skin, this toner is filled with Aloe Vera, Witch Hazel, and seaweed, cleansing your skin without leaving it feeling dry. Buy it here.

8. FORMULA 10.0.6 Sea Side Glow Algae + Sea Clay Skin-Hydrating Peel Mask

This algae-infused peel mask dives deep to ensure that your skin has a strong moisturizing barrier. Marine algae contains hydrating and condition nutrients, whilst the sea clay minimizes pores and makes sure you’re not looking oily, so you’ll have a sea-side glow all day. Buy it here.

Image via favim.com

