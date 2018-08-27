Kim Kardashian And Chrissy Teigen Are Rocking Some Crazy Skin Art

New skin art by A. Human goes waaaay beyond body modification as we know it.

I’m the kind of person who thinks a tragus piercing is hardcore. (That’s the piercing that goes through the little piece of cartilage on the outside of your ear canal.) It looks like it hurts and takes a long time to heal, so… hardcore.

For the record, I like cute little tiny piercings that are hearts and flowers and minuscule letters spelling L-O-V-E. So imagine my shock, horror, and general WTF-ness at this new skin art that’s being shown off on Instagram by Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen, among others.

In the images, Kardashian wears a choker that looks like it’s been implanted under her skin; as a bonus wow factor, the choker glows in a rhythmic beat, in tune with Kardashian’s heartbeat! If it’s at all possible to showcase this futuristic look more dramatically, Chrissy Teigen does it with flesh-colored feathers that seem to sprout right out from her chest. Let’s just say it’s a little bit beyond, oh, I don’t know… a sweet little rainbow tattoo on the wrist?

The fashion brand behind the conception is A. Human, which is showcasing its unique vision of body modifications in a interactive art experience that opens September 5 in New York City. This vision blends both happening-right-now looks like Teigen’s feathers with mind-boggling potential future body modifications such as high heels that look like sleeping snails and are built directly into the feet.

So how does A. Human pull off this shocking, crazy-beautiful look? Did Kim Kardashian have a light-flashing choker implanted under her skin? Are feathers really blooming up beneath Chrissy Teigen’s collarbone? Love it or hate it (or feel totally freaked out by it), there’s no doubt that A. Human’s futuristic vision incorporates a vital element into its brand, one that’s not easily found in other fashion staples: mystery.

Image via Instagram

