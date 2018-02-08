The One Unsuspecting Beauty Product You Should Use Year-Round

Come rain or shine, summer or winter, this is your skin care routine.

There are some beauty must-haves — like Valentine-themed manis, or spring’s hottest beauty trends — that come around once a year at the appropriate season.

But when it comes to skincare, there’s one surprising product that should be part of your regime no matter the weather or time of year. Your daily beauty product, all year, should be sunblock.

When you’re choosing a sunscreen, make sure to pick one with broad-spectrum or multi-spectrum protection against both UVB and UVA rays. There are also natural sunscreens out there that don’t use chemicals, instead relying on ingredients like zinc to create a barrier between your skin and the sun. And keep in mind that sunblock isn’t just about protecting against sunburn, but the ageing effects of the sun, too.

Two other components of your beauty routine — moisturizing your skin and staying hydrated — also address a host of beauty and health-related issues and are essential all year-round. Remember, on-trend gold foil eye masks may come and go, but healthy skin is a forever thing.

Protect it

“The most important skincare product to use all year long — although it may not seem like it in winter months — is sunscreen,” says Dr. Amy Spizuoco of Buka Dermatology, a New York City practice with offices in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan.

“Just because the sun isn’t at its highest peak, harmful UVA and UVB still gets through the atmosphere and can lead to damaged skin and skin cancers.”

Putting to rest a persistent myth that you don’t need sunblock when it’s cloudy out, Dr. Spizuoco adds,“This is also true in overcast and rainy days. The sun’s harmful rays can penetrate through the clouds!”

Nourish it

“Even in times of heat and humidity, it’s still very important to hydrate the skin,” says Dr. Spizuoco.

“Hydrating the skin maintains skin integrity and prevents unwanted skin conditions such as acne, eczema and psoriasis, just to name a few!”

In other words, your skin might be feeling sweaty and oily in the summer months but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t hydrate it. Just go with a more lightweight moisturizer, and save the heavy-duty stuff for the colder months.

“Look for products that contain ceramides and hyaluronic acid,” Dr. Spizuoco advises, to retain and replenish your skin’s moisture.

Drink up

… And speaking of hydration, make sure to drink plenty of water.

“Drinking water is another important way to keep the skin hydrated and maintain the skin’s integrity and function,” explains Dr. Spizuoco.

“Oxygen molecules in water are dispersed throughout the skin cells and allows the maintenance of vital cell functions.”

Staying hydrated might sound like a no-brainer in the summer months when you’re feeling actively parched. But it’s just as important in the winter — besides the fact that your body simply needs hydration to function, there are sneaky ways you can get dehydrated, such as when you’re turning up the heat indoors to beat the chill, or because the wind and cold air is drying out your skin.

Images via shutterstock.com and giphy.com.

Comment: What beauty product will you not go a day without?