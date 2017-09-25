An Open Letter To The One Who Got Away

We all have that that one person that we wish things could have worked out with.

To the man that I once knew,

We first met during my second year of college, you were in one of my classes and I decided to sit next to you. Little did I know that I wanted to keep sitting next to you for the rest of my life.

We quickly hit it off, you were smart, charming and you made me laugh for hours. I felt like we could talk about anything and you would never judge me, because it was you.

I soon fell in love with the boy with blue eyes, the one that said I was heaven-sent. Seeing you was the best part of my day, I finally felt like someone truly understood me.

I still remember our phone call one day after class, you called me that night and we talked for four hours. I don’t even know what about, you just made it so easy, everything felt so easy with you.

With the sunshine soon came the rain, I started to doubt myself, I started to second guess if I was really good enough, if we would last. People wanted to know if we were dating and what was going on with us. That was when I should have kept my mouth shut, I let people in our business and you didn’t like that.

I should have known better.

I regret that I didn’t tell them it was none of their business. I just loved to talk about you, your name in my mouth gave me the biggest smile but gave you the biggest frown. You were a private person – something I wasn’t and I just didn’t understand.

We started arguing about literally everything, things weren’t easy anymore, we didn’t laugh anymore. I didn’t look at my phone to see your name in my texts and smile anymore.

I didn’t realize you felt betrayed, I didn’t realize that this was something we couldn’t work out.

We stopped sitting next to each other in class, we stopped talking and I noticed you would try to avoid me in the hallway.

Soon came another girl that took your breath away, I wasn’t ready for her. You seemed happy and I saw you smile again with her in your arms. You looked at her the same way you looked at me, it was only at that moment I realized that I had lost you.

I can’t help but blame myself, I made a mess of things and there was nothing that I could do but watch another girl pick up the pieces.

Were you even mine to begin with?

Was there ever really an us?

Do you ever wonder about me? Do you wish we could have done it differently?

The one that got away, is the only one I really wished would have stayed. I still miss you, and I’m sorry.

Sincerely,

The girl that didn’t know what she had.

