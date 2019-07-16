Organic Skincare Is The Affordable Solution To Your Breakout Blues

Breakouts shouldn’t have to break the bank.

Organic skin care isn’t a new concept but it’s one that gave me my life back.

You know the term ‘problem skin’?

Dermatologists came up with it after taking one look at my bumpy teenage acne. My skin was oily but dry at the same damn time. It was flakey, inflamed and cystic all at once and I was literally embarrassed of my entire face.

In high school, we weren’t really allowed to wear makeup so I went to school bare-faced and bumpy. My Mom empathized with me and we tried everything from drug store cleansers to high-end moisturizers. She spent hundreds trying to help me clear up my acne but nothing helped.

When I turned 18 I decided enough was enough. It was time to take my skin care into my own hands (and start digging into my own pockets).

It was at this point I came across the wonder that was organic skin care.

I know that organic skin care gets a bit of a bad rep and I felt exactly the same way when my doctor recommended making the switch. It turns out the expensive skincare products I had been using on my face had not only burned a hole in my wallet but had literally burned my face.

My skin has always been sensitive so when I went in with chemicals and synthetic ingredients it actually made the acne worse. The more acne I had, the more I would spend on expensive products (containing expensive chemicals) and thus a horrible cycle of pimples and price tags began.

I went on a skin fast for one week, where I used zero products on my face before starting on a new organic regime.

Removing harsh chemicals from my skin care regime literally changed my life. My blemishes cleared up within weeks and each time I had a break out it would be less severe than the last. The dryness disappeared and my oil was finally under control.

I’m telling you now, organic skincare products is where it’s at.

If you’re having pimple problems there is no need to feel hopeless. I understand how stressful the cycle is and it can really damage your self-confidence. You shouldn’t have to take out a bank loan to feel comfortable in your own skin. That’s why I’m here to help.

Here is exactly what you’ll need if you’re thinking of making the switch to organic skincare products…

Cleanser

This is probably the most important part of going organic with your skin care. If you choose to get one natural product, it should be your cleanser. If you are having trouble with acne an organic cleanser will wash and purify the skin without compromising the natural regenerative properties of your skin. I find that foam cleansers are really beneficial for sensitive skin as they are as effective as they are lightweight. If your skin needs a little more scrubbing, you can give an organic cream based cleanser a go. The ingredients will be much the same but you can really work it into the skin before you wash it off.

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: Model Co Cleansing Foam Gentle Daily Cleanser

Benefits: This is a lightweight cleanser that will naturally hydrate your skin while it deeply cleans your pores. At just $15 you’ll feel like you’re stealing your skin back without needing to rob a bank.

Get it here.

Toner

Toning your face is the next step in your organic skin care routine. Using a toner after you cleanse makes sure you’ve gotten rid of all the dirt and residue before locking in your moisturizer. Natural toners will clean your skin without leaving further chemical residue or build up. This will refresh your face, leaving you feeling hydrated and glowy. Gentle toners can also soothe any inflammation that may be associated with acne.

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: Model Co Replenishing Rose Mist Facial Mist

Benefits: Coming in at $20, this toner will be as light on your wallet as it is your skin. This nourishing mist is designed to replenish and refresh the skin without breaking the bank. What more could you ask for?

Get it here.

Moisturiser

The benefits of moisturizing speak for themselves. When we cleanse and tone we remove oil from the surface of the skin which can sometimes lead to some dryness. Moisturizers lock the hydration back in and nourish the skin from the outside in. Organic moisturizes will often include ingredients such as Vitamin C, Vitamin E and essential oils that soothe and rejuvenate. It’s a simple step but not one you can skip. Cleansing without moisturizing is like shampooing without conditioner – you just wouldn’t do it.

EDITOR RECOMMENDED:

Benefits: This natural moisturizer contains Pea Extract meaning it’s bursting with Vitamins E and A. This will leave your skin light and glowing. Coming in at $25 you’re practically losing money if you don’t invest in one.

Get it here.

Scrubs and Exfoliating Creams

If you’ve got acne or open blemishes, this probably isn’t something you need to invest in just yet. Using scrubs on inflamed bumps can irritate and increase the duration of the blemish as well as the chance of scarring. If you’re looking to exfoliate away some dead skin, organic scrubs are a great way to purify your skin and buff away any dead cells. Everyone’s skin reacts differently but I’ve found that scrubs containing natural ingredients leave my face feeling fresh instead of flakey and sore. Use after cleansing no more than two times a week.

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: Model Co Exfoliating Cream Facial Scrub

Benefits: This scrub is super gentle on your skin and your bank account. It works to reenergize your skin without causing any irritation and at just $20, you won’t be complaining about expensive skincare anymore!

Get it here.

Facial Oils

Facial oils aren’t vital for having a good skin care routine but they really do help. Oils can assist in rebalancing the skin and lead to deep cell nourishment. Your skin will be glowy and supple due to natural ingredients such as Rosehip oil that act to hydrate and brighten the complexion.

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: Model Co Rosehip Luxury Facial Oil

Benefits: This facial oil is bursting with antioxidants that will help to even out and brighten your skin tone. If you’re struggling to keep moisture locked in this is an amazing way to get rid of any dryness. Some oils can break the bank but at $20 you’ll be on easy street.

Get it here.

Featured image via pexels.com.