7 Period Underwear Pieces That Are Surprisingly Cheap And Cute

Let me tell you about the (bloody) worst day of my life.

In my fourteenth year, I hadn’t quite figured out the flow of Aunt-Flo. I was sitting in class when I got that feeling (let’s call it debilitating leakage-freakage). My ovaries were determined to be my downfall, knowing full well I’d only packed one pad to get me through the day.

The bell rang and I quickly hopped up to go to the bathroom but my face wasn’t the only thing that had turned red. Some *cough cough* discharge had leaked through my skirt and made somewhat of a puddle on my chair. My BFF wrapped her jumper around my waist and helped me to the school office. After a quick costume change, I went back to class and while no one said anything, everyone saw. To this day, even thinking about the uh, incident gives me a serious case of the cringe.

We’ve all been there. No matter how cautious you are, leaks and spots happen – and there’s no shame in that. As women, we live busy lives and we don’t have time to worry about disposable period products. The team at Modibodi have our backs and have designed the ULTIMATE collection of undies and unmentionables. These pieces are specifically designed to absorb sweat, discharge, periods, leaks or spots with sustainable and safe technology.

So without further ado, here are the seven best period pieces for bad-ass (busy) babes:

1. Sensual Hi-Waist Bikini

Too cute to be true? Believe it or not, this beauty has the absorbancy of 1-1.5 tampons. You can wear it instead of a pad or as a back up to prevent leakage freakage.

2. Activewear 3/4 Leggings

With light-medium absorbancy, these leggings are not only flattering but functional. Now your period won’t stand in the way or your workout! You’re welcome (or not).

3. Vegan Bikini

Sustainable sisters have no fear! These vegan undies will minimize the use of pads and tampons, reducing environmental impact. Safe, snug and sustainable: what more could a gal want!

4. Maternity Brief

These bad boys are designed especially for expecting mothers. With medium absorbency, you can wear these briefs in the place of tampons on a light day or as an extra leakage barrier. Who said that cute couldn’t be comfy?

5. Hipster Boyshort

These amazing unmentionables can absorb up to 2 tampons. With full booty coverage, these undies are for the busy babe with no time to worry about disposables! (Get em’ quick, the polka dots are limited edition only!)

6. One Piece Swimwear

Don’t let your period interfere with pool time. This one piece is so comfy you’ll wear it all month long. Make a splash without worrying about any spots.

7. Contour Hi-Waist Full Brief

There’s nothing worse than the period bloat. Nothing. Luckily, these full coverage briefs will contour your curves once more so you can show off that sexy bod!

