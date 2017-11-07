These Were The Most Popular Hairstyles Of 2017

There was definitely a style for everyone this year.

Hair trends and styles come in and out of fashion with every season and every year.

One minute, everyone’s obsessed with having long hidden rainbow hair, and the next, they’re rushing to the nearest salon to get their locks lobbed off into a cute short ‘do.

This year in particular has been a year for hair experimentation; 2017 has seen everything from rose gold hair to hair contouring (yes, it’s a thing, and it’s kinda magical). And who can forget unicorn hair?!! Our Instagram feeds have been flooded with mane inspo, and our hairstylists have had lots of opinions.

And unlike previous hair trends that have come and gone faster than you can say tie-die hair, many of these 2017 hairstyles show no sign of going anywhere in 2018. So if you’re looking for some killer ideas for your next visit to the salon, maybe consider one of these winning ‘dos from the past year…

1. The ‘lob’

2. Platinum hair

3. The high pony

4. Subtle flat iron waves (here’s how to do them)

5. The blunt bob

6. Straight, middle-parted hair

7. Cool-girl bangs

8. ‘Wet look’ hair

9. The buzz cut

10. Purposely grown-out roots

11. Natural texture

12. And colored hair with dark roots

Images via favim.com and pinterest.com.

Comment: Did you have any of these styles this year?