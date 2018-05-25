Porn Stars Explain The Difference Between Porn Sex And Real Sex

Warning: nudity and a whole lot of sex.

The other night, I was chatting to my sister and her husband about pornos (yep, we’re cool like that).

It all started because he was certain porn sex was real sex – that some guy was just sitting in the corner of the room, filming whatever was happening in front of him (like the guys that actually get paid to spy on cheating husbands for a living). My sister, on the other hand, was adamant it was all scripted and that no real sex took place at all.

The arguments put forward were hilarious, and some even made sense. Since I’m sure they’re not the only couple who have these conversations, I decided to set the record straight by going straight to my sources…

Kiki Vidis, retired international adult actress and Playboy TV personality

“When you’re on a porn set, you spend a lot of time in hair and makeup, so once you have that mask on it feels like you’re another person – so like you’re roleplaying a fantasy or something. So that helps to get in character. And then, once you’re in the scene, the angles are so different to the angles you would do at home. For instance, if you ever watch you and your partner have sex at home when you do doggy, you can’t see the penis going into the vagina. What happens on the porn set is that the girl has to angle her butt more towards the camera, like at a 45-degree angle, and the guy has to come in sideways, so he’ll actually just poke the side of your lining.

You’re constantly thinking about camera angles. Again, if you were in doggy, the first thing you would normally do is put your hands down to balance yourself but in porn that means you’re blocking your boobs from the cameras – you don’t have to worry about that at home.”

Lucie Bee, Australian porn star, sex worker and sex geek

“In the early days, when most of my involvement in porn had been more mainstream, I could give you a laundry list of activities that were the norm in porn but perhaps not the norm in people’s bedrooms. But as I’ve done more porn, especially feminist or alternative porn and erotica that’s ethically produced and with a great emphasis on pleasure from the female gaze, I’ve been forced to adjust my answers a little.

The main difference? Well, I could say regular sex usually has no cameras and no internet, but we’ve seen a huge surge in amateur content – not just content companies considered amateur, but also people actually filming their own stuff and putting it online – bringing the bedroom out from behind closed doors. But I’d say that’s still a pretty big one – porn usually means some pretty serious sound, lighting and camera equipment.

I think what mainstream porn glosses over is stuff like negotiation, particularly when it comes to kink and also how consent is obtained. This can be a problem. In real life, you probably won’t find yourself with the pizza boy, the milk man and the pool guy, and getting into sordid situations is a little less simple than a “hello” and a wink. That said, plenty of porn companies, such as Kink and Bright Desire, shoot kink and other content with a huge emphasis on connection, consent and giving performers a real platform to discuss their fantasies and interests, in order to help educate the viewer.

I think porn also makes sex look very…easy. In reality, it’s messy and a bit silly and bodies do weird things when they’re sweaty or they move in a particular way, and people make different noises or no noise at all – and all those things are totally natural.”

Mindi Mink, MILF G/G performer and 2016 AVN nominee

“The difference between sex in real life and sex is porn for me is that in real life I don’t have to worry about anything and can completely relax. My orgasms are more powerful and intense because my mind doesn’t have to think at all.

I love having sex on camera, though – it gives me so many opportunities to be with amazing sexy women I never would have access to in real life. But the fact is, there are cameras and a certain level of expectation when filming. I’m always a character in a story, so that is carried throughout the scene as well.”

Angela White, XBIZ Foreign Female Performer of the Year and Australian AVN and XBIZ award-winning porn star and producer

“The best porn scenes to perform are the ones in which there are more similarities than differences between the on-camera sex and the sex you have at home. Authentic passion and genuine chemistry are what I want to experience on set and in my private life.

I’m fortunate that I produce and direct all of my own movies, so I get to create an environment where the sex is unscripted, passionate and real. I produce a POV – point-of-view – series that removes the artifice of professional lighting and camera crew, so that it is just myself and my on-screen lovers in the room together. In these scenes, there is no discernible difference between porn sex and off-camera sex aside from the presence of the camera. The camera can change the dynamic slightly, but its presence can also add excitement by allowing me to indulge in my exhibitionist side.”

