From Primer Virgin To Addict: The Primers That Converted Me

There’s a first time for everything.

My makeup routine has always been simple: apply foundation, dab on some concealer, set with powder, then accentuate with winged eyeliner and a quick sweep of mascara. I rarely venture beyond the boundaries of this regime, because every attempt at doing so has resulted in a #Pinterestfail of epic proportions.

But there was one moment that changed my stubborn habits.

My best friend, a girl who typically refuses to even wear foundation, confessed she had become a primer convert. If a makeup skeptic like her was impressed, I decided, I needed to go on board. As luck would have it, my editor asked if I’d be interested in running a review piece on the latest and greatest primers a few weeks later.

Armed with enthusiasm and a product line-up awaiting trial most makeup junkies would dream of, I began my assignment immediately, testing a new primer each day as I prepped for work.

As someone with oily skin, I usually barely make it to lunchtime without a distinct shine on my nose and forehead. But the addition of primer to my makeup routine proved to ensure long-lasting results and matte skin well into the evening hours.

Since using primer, I can confidently admit I’ve become addicted. Not only can I feel and see the effects, but I also now know that primer helps smooth over pores, reduce redness, control acne and best of all, it works for any skin type and color.

Here are the products that converted me from primer virgin to addict…

1. Napoleon Perdis Auto Pilot Radiance Boosting Primer

Star rating: 4 out of 5

The verdict: This primer gave my skin a really noticeable glow. I only needed to apply a pea-sized amount to cover my face before applying makeup, but according to the packaging, the product can also be applied after your base as a kind of setting agent. It also really helped to control my shine after a long day.

2. Mikatvonk Prestige Anti Wrinkle Primer

Star rating: 3 out of 5

The verdict: While aging skin isn’t a high concern for me as a woman in my early twenties, I loved how soft this primer left my skin. The formula dispenses as a white, shiny liquid that’s suitable for all skin types and tones. However, it is on the thicker side and I found myself needing to use a lot more to cover my face.

3. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Primer

Star rating: 4 out of 5

The verdict: Not only is IT Cosmetics cruelty-free, but their products also really perform. While this primer is a little thicker than I prefer, it really does make my skin feel fresh and prepared for makeup. It works for all skin types to create a smooth, matte finish.

4. Youngblood CC Perfecting Primer

Star rating: 5 out of 5

The verdict: I can’t get enough of the silky, smooth finish this primer gives. It’s extremely lightweight and gave my skin a noticeable satin finish. Since this primer is slightly tinted, I even feel confident wearing it alone, without foundation. This is definitely my go-to primer for mornings when I’m light on time.

5. Benefit The POREfessional Matte Rescue Primer

Star rating: 3 out of 5

The verdict: I was surprised by the blue color of this primer on first dispensing it, but don’t let that turn you away! The water-based gel minimizes the appearance of pores due to its hero ingredient, diamond powder. My face felt noticeably fresh after application, and my makeup stayed put until the late afternoon, when it was time for a touch-up.

Comment: What is your favorite primer?