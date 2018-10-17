These Steamy Real-Life Sex Stories Will Make You Horny As Hell

*Names have been changed to protect the not-so innocent.

We all have a steamy sex story.

Some have ended in pure pleasure, others in absolute tragedy.

But one thing’s for sure: if you don’t have an outrageously decadent sex story to tell, you haven’t lived.

So drop those pants and get on it (literally) – stat! Here’s some inspo, in case you need it…

1. Cougar town

“Me and the boys were at a bar, and there was a group of cougars at the next table. The boys bet me I wouldn’t hit on the hottest one, so I did. She ended up taking me back to her place and, damn, she knew what she was doing. She got on top and used her legs to pump my cock. It was so hot that I blew after a few minutes, but I ate her out to say thanks.” – Jacob, 19

2. Sports fan

“I’m a producer at Fox Sports. While I was making a coffee in the kitchen, a deep voice came from behind: “Know where I can get some sugar?” I turned around, noticed it was my fave NFL player, and said: “Right here, right now.” It was like a scene out of a porno, and so unlike me! He raised one eyebrow, lifted me onto the counter and kissed me intently. I hopped down, put my hand down his pants and dragged him to the ladies’ toilets (I was the only one on that night). We dropped our pants, then he lifted me up with his insanely muscly arms and fucked me hard.” – Sarah*, 29

3. Ohhh, pretty woman!

“There’s a bar near me where only wealthy men hang out. Often, when I’m feeling a bit down, I’ll dress up in my best dress, do my nails, hair and makeup, and go down there. I’m always approached by at least one man, we leave together and fuck wherever they want. Then, when they’re done, they leave me with a large sum of cash; they think I’m a prostitute and, actually, I love the thought of getting paid to get my rocks off.” – Bree, 34

4. The last hurrah

“I found out my husband was cheating on me, so when he came home, I made sure I was in the kitchen holding a knife. It made me feel strong. Then I confronted him about it and he came clean. I don’t know if it was his honesty or the fact another woman found him attractive, but the next thing I knew, I’d dropped the knife, jumped into his arms and was riding him on the kitchen tiles. I filed for divorce the next day.” – Bridget, 31

5. Hole in one

“My man and I have been married for almost 10 years, and we have two kids. One night, we decided to drop them off at their grandparents’ place, get seriously drunk and live like we were 18 again. We ended up fucking on a mini-golf course. I left with scratches on my back from the fake grass, but it was totally worth it!” – Michelle, 34

6. Dirty south

“I’m a simple girl. The hottest sex I ever have is when I keep my panties on and the guy pushes them aside to fuck me. It makes me feel so naughty!” – Maddy, 27

7. Naughty nurse

“I’m a nurse, and I felt really bad for this patient of mine. He’d been in for a long time, but nobody had visited him; he kept a photo of his late wife nearby. So I pushed for him to be moved to another room, so it wouldn’t be hard on him when other patients got visitors. Then when I was on night shift, I would sneak into his room, hop on top of him and fuck him in the dark. Yes, he knew it was me. No, nobody found out. Why was it anybody’s business, anyway? We were two consenting adults.” – Jane*, 32

8. Mile-high club

“On a red-eye flight to Los Angeles, my boyfriend and I were given the chance to have a row of three seats to ourselves – everybody was; the flight wasn’t even half booked! He wanted to sit at his own three seats, but I’m not a good flyer, so I begged him to stay with me. To make it worth his while, I asked the stewardess for another blanket and made my man fuck me from behind. Once cabin service is finished, barely anybody walks through the plane, so we weren’t making anyone uncomfortable. And don’t worry, we kept the blankets.” – Steph, 28

Images via Chaos Mag, tumblr.com and giphy.com.

Comment: Where’s the weirdest place you’ve had sex?