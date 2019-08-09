5 Real Life Sex Stories To Get You REALLY Turned On

These real life sex stories are almost too hot to be true.

If you thought erotic fiction was underrated, wait until you read these.

I’m just going to go ahead an issue an explicit content warning because it’s about to get hot in here:

This is definitely NSFW content.

We’ve all got secrets but when they’re this hot, it’s hard to keep them to yourself.

Where better to confess your sexy sins than Reddit? Searching the internet for the sauciest sex stories is a hard job (no pun intended) but someones got to do it.

Settle in for some steam (and whip out that trusty vibrator). We’ve got you covered with the best real-life sex stories on the internet guaranteed to get you really turned on.

You’re welcome in advance…

1. Raunchy Renovations

I am female, mid-20s, live alone, single, and guys say I’m conventionally attractive, with brownish hair, hazel eyes, normal height for a woman (5’8”), decently sized ass and boobs, athletic, white skin. I am in the process of remodeling my house.

Part of my home remodeling is replacing the tile in the showers, which were ugly and outdated. I picked out the materials and called around to find a tile installer. Most companies I called were booked three months out, so I decided to call individual installers. I found a business run by two guys and he agreed to come over the next day to estimate the project. The guy came (no, I didn’t fuck this one), did his measurements and told me that his partner will come by the next week to start. Alright. We decided to start with the master bathroom, which is connected to my bedroom and has the closet next to it.

Last Wednesday, at around 7 am, I got a phone call from the tile guy letting me know that he was coming in 15 minutes.

Shit.

I hadn’t showered and had to get ready for work. Before I even had time to brush my hair, the doorbell rang. I put a robe over my pjs and went to answer it. This guy was way different than his business partner. A 6’5” dude, probably in his 30s, blonde hair and greenish eyes. He had some tattoos on his arms, and was wearing a tank top and very short shorts. He had the built of a football player.

We said our hello’s, I showed him the bathroom and he got to work.

I then asked if it would be okay for me to shower in the other bathroom, since he was working with the pipes. He said yes but to be careful with the hot water.

So I go to the other bathroom, hop in the shower, and instantly felt horny. I began rubbing myself slowly and thinking of the shorts the tile guy was wearing. I could see the outline of his dick in them. In my horny state, I decide to make a pass at him. I finish my shower, wrap a towel around me and go into the master bathroom. I found him on his knees, cutting some plastic stuff. “I have to do my makeup and blow dry my hair here. Is that okay with you?”, I say. He looked up at me and I’m sure that from his position he could see under my towel. “Um, yeah, sure”. So I grab my hairdryer and go about my business. I could see he was moving in different ways to probably hide a boner.

My makeup is stored in a lower drawer so I had to bend a little. I was making sure to bend a little more than necessary each time. He wasn’t making any moves so I eventually got too impatient and said, “Hey, one of us has too many clothes on”.

He raised his eyebrows with a confused look on his face. “Take your tank top off”, I said. He surprisingly obliged. Hell, his body looked amazing. I removed my towel and was now standing naked in front of the tile installer who was holding a straight edge. His eyes got big as onions.

“Fuck”, he whispered. “

Take your shorts off. I wanna see that”, I said.

He stood up, and slowly took the shorts off. A really thick, erect dick emerged. I probably gasped as he took them off because he said, “I gather you like what you see”. “Fuck yeah I do”. He kissed me and ran his hands all over my body. We got into the bedroom where I lay on my back at the edge of the bed, he got on his knees and ate me out. “You taste great, I love it”, he said. “I don’t have much time, I wanna feel that dick inside me”, I told him.

He flipped me on my fours, slapped my ass, and entered me. Fuck, I felt his dick up in my stomach. “How’s that feel?”, he asked. “Fucking great, give it to me harder”, I encouraged. He began thrusting faster while slapping my ass and pulling my hair. “Fuck I’m gonna cum”, he moaned and came on my ass and back.

My legs were still shaky from the forceful thrusting but I got up and jokingly observed, “Now I have to shower again”. We showered together, then I got dressed and left for work.

When I got back late in the evening, he was already gone but left a note on the counter that read “See you tomorrow.” The next morning he came earlier than 7 am so we had more time to go at it. He’s not working over the weekend but we’ll see what Monday (tomorrow) brings!

Via Reddit.

2. Birthday Sex

Birthday. Sex. Is. The. Best. Sex.

This is a story from last summer. It was my husband’s 32nd birthday and I surprised him with a weekend in nature. I rented a cute little cabin about three hours from our apartment in the city. We took our dog, our photography equipment, and made the short road trip to our weekend location.

It was a pretty secluded area. There was a cabin about 50 feet away from us but no one staying there this weekend. It was perfect.

The cabin had a hot tub on the back deck which overlooked a vast wooded area. It was absolutely beautiful. As sunset approached, we got into the hot tub with whiskey and wine glasses in hand.

We spent a few hours drinking, listening to a playlist I made of all of my husband’s favorite music, smoking a few joints and talking. As time passed, we went from sitting across from each other to sitting next to each other. Then we started making out. I was straddling him.

First, my bikini top came off. He was kissing me all over. It felt so good. Before I knew it, I was completely naked, he was completely naked, and we were intertwined – he was sucking and squeezing my tits. I was stroking his hard cock.

But water is not the easiest place for penis-in-vagina sex (at least I haven’t figured out how to do it comfortably) so eventually, we made a run for it back into the cabin.

Once inside, the door closed and he pinned me up against a wall. I wrapped my legs around him and he slipped inside of my throbbing wet pussy. We were standing in the kitchen. He moved me to the island. We changed positions – I was bent over the island while he was going hard from behind.

In our drunken and stoned states, we were literally all over the place. For a few minutes, we were on the sofa. Then, a chair. Before long, we were on the floor in the living room and I was bouncing on top of him. He motioned for me to move and he fliped me over to be underneath him.

I love how it feels when he goes as deep as he can, and I had my legs wrapped around him moving my hips up so he could be as deep inside of me as possible. He told me he was about to come and I begged him to come inside of me.

That always sends him over the edge.

I felt him pulsing inside of me and filling me. We were exhausted, both out of breath. We kissed and cuddled for a while then took a shower, kissing and touching each other the entire time. We took turns washing each other all over. Once we were clean, we go to the bedroom for round two.

I gave him the best blow job he’d ever had (he told me this). Then, he tried to go down on me, but I told him it was his birthday and was about him this weekend. But he flipped me over and said he would love to make me feel as good as I made him feel. He proceeded to suck on my clit and kiss, lick and suck me all over until I came – twice.

The next morning, we woke up horny again. I bounced on his morning wood until he came inside of me for the third time that weekend. Then we eat his birthday cake for breakfast.

via Reddit.

3. Hot For Teacher

The husband and I both work in higher education. I work at a private school, and it’s summer break right now. The campus is quiet.

I am working in the library a lot lately, and my husband decided to surprise me with coffee this morning. He’s so thoughtful and always knows what to do to make me smile. We are also recovering from a dead bedroom and trying new things after being married for almost 10 years.

He texts me “Hey babe, I’m here at the library to see you. Where are you?” I tell him where I am and he shows up with coffee in hand. I’m so happy to see him and also thankful for the coffee. He sits with me while I tell him about my research and drink the coffee. As I’m talking to him, he’s noticeably distracted. We share the same level of interest in this subject so I’m a little confused about why he’s not as excited as I am about talking nerdy research.

Then he puts his hand on my thigh under the table. He slowly starts to rub my thigh and gets closer to my pussy with every movement he makes. Instantly, I am horny. I don’t even remember what I was talking about.

My husband says, “Didn’t you need to show me a book over here?” And he motions to a study room. I get up from the table, flustered because I’m so turned on, and follow him to the empty study room. Once we were inside, I turned off the lights and we went to the corner to make sure we couldn’t be seen through a window.

We are on the floor, it’s carpet, and he’s pulling at my dress, sucking on my tits, biting my neck. It’s raw and animalistic. He tells me he was so turned on at home (today is his day off) and he couldn’t wait until I was off work. He had to come to see me and be inside of me.

He starts fingering me, inserting two fingers into my wet pussy and using his thumb to play with my clit. He moves his head down. He pulls my panties to the side. He buries his face into my freshly shaven pussy. He’s kissing, licking, and sucking all over. I start getting close. Then he comes back up, and effortlessly slides his hard cock into me. Once he’s in, he’s having a hard time keeping quiet. I can tell he’s so close to coming, so I switch positions. I make him lay on the floor and I get into reverse cowgirl position.

He’s smacking my ass but it’s getting loud, so I grab his hands and tell him to save that for later tonight. He agrees.

He’s getting close and asks if I’m ready for him to fill me up. I am so ready and keep riding and swirling my hips around on top of his dick until I hear and feel him orgasm intensely inside of me. I slowly get up and some of his cum gets on the carpet. Oops! We truly left our mark on that study room.

We get up, make sure we don’t look too obvious and walk out of the study room like we were leaving a work meeting. No one is around so we are safe!

He leaves and as soon as he gets home, texts me to say he can’t wait for round two tonight. The last text he sent read— “When you get home, the door will be unlocked. I’ll be waiting for you in the bedroom, but please make sure you are completely naked before you enter.” 5 pm cannot get here soon enough!

– via Reddit.

4. Caught Red Handed

This is a story about Val, and a night marked by my most public hook-up to date.

I met Val the way I met most women I sleep with – Tinder. On the night in question, we didn’t have sex, but that’s a trivial concern given what we did do.

In public.

In full view of various drunk college students.

This story isn’t my proudest moment, but good lord is it hot.

I met Val at a local hot pot place in Cambridge. From her photos online, I knew Val was attractive, but seeing her in person was something else. She was gorgeous. Slim, fit, with short curly black hair, (I’m a sucker for short hair) small, firm, breasts and soft brown skin.

When I first met her she was wearing a black sweater – one of those that is massive but still manages to cover almost nothing. Her shoulders and midriff were bare, but the baggy top still managed to swallow her hands whole. Under her sweater was a simple black bra and, rounding out her outfit was a pair of blue jeans that hugged her body in all the right ways. Val attended one of the million colleges in and around Boston, studying Art History, so we spent most of dinner talking about how Manet was the original troll.

Things took a turn for the saucy when she referenced “Olympia” a painting depicting a famous hooker. (It’s actually quite feminist for a painting from 1863, but I digress) We were both getting flirty and increasingly bold. I was getting very turned on and I allowed my eyes, and hands, to wander a little.

After dinner, we decided to go for a walk so we started strolling around enjoying the crisp fall evening and wander around campus for a while. Now, a bit of context here; at this point in my life, I was still living with my parents, so I didn’t exactly have a good place to find some privacy. Val didn’t have any good alternatives either, so we were both incredibly horny and painfully aware that we didn’t have many good options.

That’s why, as we were walking around a dark and (fairly) deserted college campus we slowly getting more frisky. At first, it was slow, quick kisses, tentative and searching, quietly stolen in the dark, but before long we both got more daring and more aggressive. When I reached up under her sweater and squeezed her tight breasts, Val greeted me with a breathy “Finally” and a soft moan. Val loved to have her nipples toyed with; they were incredibly sensitive and each tweak elicited soft gasps.

With no real options for privacy, we snuck into a little alcove just off of the quad in front of the library. The entryway was downhill and surrounded by walls on three sides. Adding the cover of darkness, and we assumed we were safe from prying eyes, but if I’m honest, we were pretty exposed.

However I wasn’t super concerned about getting caught, and I guess Val wasn’t either.

Before long I had unbuttoned her jeans and my hand was teasing her slick folds. As I teased and toyed with her, I could hear drunk college kids meandering by – not seeing us, for the most part – but it did highlight the risk we were taking. In any case, I positioned myself to block Val’s face from anyone who might look our way.

For a while, I thought we’d get away with it. People kept strolling by, but the dark corner must’ve been enough to keep us hidden. Val had already come once from the twin stimulation on her clit and nipples and she was well on her way to a second when I heard a loud guffaw from behind me, a couple of gasps of recognition, and a slightly slurred male voice shouting “Get some! ” My heart leaped into my throat, my stomach dropped and my cock got ten times harder. Val buried her face deeper into the crook of my neck, but she didn’t stop, in fact she ground her body against my fingers even harder. So I kept going.

She came two more times on my fingers before she had to tap out. She offered to suck me off before heading home for the night, but as horny as I was, she seemed to be offering more out of a sense of obligation than anything carnal. On top of everything else that bit too much for me. So we parted for the night. I never did get to see Val again after that, but I still go back to that night every now and then and replay what happened in my mind.

– via Reddit.

5. The Office

I developed a bit of a thing for a guy at work.

It started innocently with a bit of flirting but activities escalated quickly and within a few months we were fucking over a desk in the storeroom.

We’d nearly been caught on a few occasions so we decided it would be best if we tried to behave ourselves during work hours.

This was easier said than done.

One particular lunch time we were sat, just the two of us, in a row of three meeting booths (open, no doors). We knew that you needed a security pass to walk through, so we would have a few seconds warning so we indulged in a quick kiss.

This led to wandering hands and before I knew it, I found my lips around his rock hard cock. Getting a little carried away he then stood me up and I leaned over the table. He pushed my knickers to one side and slid his fingers in. I was excited beyond belief at this point and I could feel my juices literally running down my thigh while he played with me. This went on for a few minutes before I thought “fuck it”.

I got up, grabbed his hand and quickly led him to the toilets. Within seconds he had me up against the wall and rammed his dick inside me, I let out a small moan as the size of his cock took my breath away. His lips were on mine trying to keep me quiet so no one could hear us but it was impossible.

I bit my lip to stifle my screams as he fucked me so deep and hard. I knew I wasn’t going to last long so I turned around and raised my foot onto the toilet seat and leaned over the basin. He was back inside me quickly and had a firm grip of my hips as he slammed in and out of me.

My moans got louder as I neared climax and he had to cover my mouth with his hand. His hand then slid down to my neck and he held me in place while I started to wriggle as I came, his thrusts became quicker and quicker and he leaned forward and whispered that he was going to cum, then he rammed into me one last time and he emptied everything he had inside me. Giggling we quickly exited the toilets and went back to work.

Never understood why people don’t like Monday’s. I love them!

via Reddit.

Image via shuttershock.com.

Follow SHESAID on Instagram and Twitter.

Join the discussion: Do YOU have a steamy real-life sex story? Do you dare to share below?