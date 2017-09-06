Say Hello To A More Stylish, Shinier Us!

Yep, we had a makeover. And it was only fitting we celebrate with cupcakes, champagne and a giveaway to you, our readers…

After nearly 20 years on the scene, we’ve decided it was time for a makeover.

It’s hard to believe, perhaps because we still feel so young, but SHESAID has been entertaining and empowering women for almost two decades now.

That’s cause for celebration…are we right??!

And with over 10,000 stories behind us, we decided there was no better time than right now for a freshen-up to reflect how much we’ve grown up with, and listened to, you, our readers.

So enjoy the newer, shinier us – there’s much to love! With a more user-friendly design and more of the content you asked us for – raw, honest personal stories and love, sex and op pieces that tell it like it is, with a sprinkling of beauty thrown in to keep you looking and feeling your best – we’re so glad you’ve come with us on this crazy journey.

And to thank you for getting us here (because, let’s face it, we’d be nothing without our readers), we’re offering you the opportunity to treat yo’self to a makeover of your own, on us!

Click here to enter the draw for your chance to win a massive, $5,000 luxury makeover; after which, you’ll be feeling so pampered, you won’t recognize yourself!

With love from all of us around the world at Team SHESAID,

Thanks to our partners for helping us have the best celebratory bash, ever! We couldn’t recommend them highly enough…

Balloons by Balloon Decor Australia

Team SHESAID brows by Benefit

Doughnuts by Doughnut Time

Cupcakes by The Cupcake Factory

Rose wine by Quattro Wine Group

Champagne by French Vine

Floral Design by Rose & Co, North Sydney

Confetti by Blushing Confetti

Photography by Ashim Joshi.

Comment: Tell us! What’s your all-time fave story on SHESAID, and why?