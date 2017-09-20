They’re the best for good reasons.



We’ve all been there.

Shopping at Sephora for the elusive perfect shade of foundation, getting distracted by a million other pretty things, and walking out hours later in a kind of stunned daze, bursting shopping bags in each arm and a gaping hole in our credit cards.

Sephora is a wonderland for the beauty obsessed, and when everything is as alluring and shiny as it is at the makeup retail giant, trying to find the right product can be pretty overwhelming. So why not trust the thousands of shoppers voting for their favorites via their purchases?

Get your credit card ready for some more damage; these are Sephora’s best-selling products of all time…

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette

Hello to the perfect eyeshadow palette! These 14 shades, which range from neutral to berry tones, are stunning on every skin tone and bring a modern look for both day and night. Each color is highly pigmented, crease proof and seriously romantic.

2. IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream

It’s hard to believe a moisturizer when it claims to be good for ‘all skin types’, but this face cream has the research to back it up. IT Cosmetics is known for makeup that’s actually beneficial to your skin, and their skincare range is no flop. The line’s hero product, Confidence In A Cream, was developed with plastic surgeons and dermatologists to create a face cream with ultra-hydration, quick absorption and anti-ageing properties.

3. Kat Von D Tattoo Liner

It’s been how long since we’ve been trying to nail the perfect cat eye? Embarrassing. But at least this liquid eyeliner promises those curved lines will be easier to achieve. The fine felt tip is guaranteed not to fray over time, but remain flexible and forgiving when you glide it flawlessly across your lids – fingers crossed.

4. Beautyblender Original Pink

Who knew a sponge could make such an impact on the makeup world? Beautyblender is still relatively young, but it’s made a big name for itself as the all-round wonder makeup applicator. It’s a sponge that’s streak-free and doesn’t sop up all of your makeup; but the real bonus is the fact it can be used with all face products including primers, blushes, powders, and obviously foundation. And thanks to its tapered tip, it gets into all those hard-to-reach places – like around the nose and in the corners of your under-eyes – super easily. Just make sure you don’t make these mistakes when you use it.

5. Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam

While it says ‘foam’ on the packaging, and looks suspiciously like Suave mousse when dispensed, prompting flashbacks to crunchy hair that’s far from fresh; in reality, this magic hair product has arguably the most superior quick-drying, waterless formula around when it comes to dry shampoos. And unlike its competitors, this product doesn’t leave behind that dull powdery look. Oh, and it smells diviiiine…

6. Caudalie Grape Water

Perfect for the girl with a glass of red wine in her hand on a Friday night. Caudalie is a vineyard-inspired skincare brand from Bordeaux, France – it just doesn’t get more delicious and romantic than that. Grape water is a fave among celebrities like Katy Perry, who swear by the organic product for its ability to sooth, calm and hydrate red, dry, and sensitive skin after a couple of sprays. Yeah, it’s basically witchcraft in a bottle.

7. Huda Beauty Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette

As we’ve come to expect from the insanely cult-like makeup artist-developed brand, Huda Beauty, this eyeshadow palette features extreme pigments and intense colors that won’t fade or crease. It includes clay mattes, pearly pinks and ‘3D metal’ glitters that are blindingly bright and oh-so pretty. This is a collection for the days when your eyes are the statement accessory.

8. Sephora Collection Green Tea Face Mask

For a reasonably priced mask with actual active ingredients, Sephora Collection is a go-to. Each mask is made of lyocell, so it hugs the contours of the face to treat every inch. Green tea is a known herbal ingredient for minimizing breakouts, making this a must-have around that time of the month when your skin goes on strike.

9. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

Sticking with the theme of beauty products suitable for everyone, this whipped-cream-texture body butter is the ideal all-over moisturizer for the whole fam, including toddlers and bubs, thanks to its sensitive skin-friendly formulation. With oatmeal and shea butter, this is a drink for thirsty skin that won’t leave you feeling greasy afterwards.

