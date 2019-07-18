7 Ways To Get Your Sex Life Back After A Hysterectomy

A hysterectomy may remove your uterus but it doesn’t have to kill your sex life…

No uterus, no worries.

I’m not going to lie to you. A hysterectomy is going to put your sex life on hold – but it won’t end it.

There are dozens of reasons one may need to have a hysterectomy; to cure anything from endometriosis to irregular periods, hysterectomies can be required for women at any age.

Studies show that most women experience little to no change in their sex life after recovering from surgery. The main issues encountered are less intense orgasms (due to a lack of estrogen if the ovaries were removed as well) and vaginal dryness causing painful sex.

While the thought of losing your sex life (temporarily) may seem daunting, it’s important to keep in mind that health is the most important thing. Whatever the reason behind getting your uterus removed, it is likely the best thing for your health.

So if you need to get one or if you’re in the recovery stages, do not stress.

Here are seven easy things you can do to get your sex life back after a hysterectomy…

1. Don’t rush

First thing first, wait for your vagina to heal completely after surgery before you get down and dirty.

Doctors recommend refraining from putting anything down there (and I mean anything) in the first six weeks after surgery. I’m talking tampons, fingers, penises and vibrators (sorry ladies). Even at the six-week mark, if you are still experiencing surgery-related discharge, it’s best to seek medical advice before getting back on the horse.

Jumping back into bed too soon can cause infection and leave your sex life waiting even longer. Better to be safe than sorry.

2. Lube like there’s no tomorrow

Vaginal dryness is quite common when having sex after a hysterectomy.

In order to avoid any pain or discomfort during intercourse, it’s more important than ever to make sure you are properly lubricated. Avoid any scented or flavored lubes as they may cause irritation.

If you experience any bleeding or pain after sex, it’s a good idea to check back in with your doctor to make sure nothing is wrong.

3. Practice some new post-hysterectomy positions

Some women report less intense orgasm and loss of sensation post-surgery.

Not to worry; switching things up could easily alleviate any issues.

Vaginal dryness and scarring can mean that penetrative sex may be uncomfortable for a little while, so try switching up your usual positions! Even switching to oral sex for a while can keep things steamy while you recover from your hysterectomy.

Experiment away!

4. Communication is key

Honesty in the bedroom is always essential but your post-hysterectomy sex life depends on it.

The reality is things are going to be a bit different downstairs. Again, symptoms of vaginal dryness and some discomfort are common after such intense surgery.

If you aren’t honest with your partner, your sex life could suffer. Be open about any pain or concerns that you have. Not only will it bring you closer together but you’ll be having better sex. Pillow talk is a definite must.

5. Self-love can get your libido back

Women can experience a loss of libido after getting a hysterectomy.

This can be due to the removal of the ovaries and common menopausal symptoms that often occur after this kind of surgery. Getting back into the swing of things can be a little uncomfortable with a partner if you aren’t feeling it.

Masturbating is a great way to train your body how to orgasm again. Clitoral stimulators are going to be your best bet in terms of getting back in touch with your mojo.

While your insides heal it’s important to be gentle with yourself but that doesn’t mean you can’t have an orgasm (or three).

6. Don’t be discouraged

Your body has just encountered some INTENSE changes.

Your sex life isn’t going to be hot with a capital H straight away. It can take months to completely recover and until that happens, there are going to be some changes in the way things operate down there.

The important thing is to not lose hope.

Once the body recovers from a hysterectomy, you’ll be free of all the pain and discomfort you experienced before the surgery. The same thing goes for your sex life. These things take time so be patient with yourself.

7. Get elevated

Elevating the hips makes it much easier to orgasm and babe, after a hysterectomy you deserve a Big-Oh.

By using a pillow and tilting the pelvis by 27 degrees, it is much easier to hit the G-Spot. This position really helps to create some space down there that (with lube) can counteract dryness or irritation.

Pillows such as the one below are great ways to get your sex life back after a hysterectomy.

