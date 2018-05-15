I Spent A Whole Day Giving Myself Mind-Bending Orgasms. Here’s How.

It’s Masturbation Month, and we’ve teamed up with Adam & Eve to offer an incredible discount on the perfect toy to drive you wild.

As a writer, sometimes my work day is spent staring at a screen until my eyes burn, scrambling to file my stories by deadline and forgetting to stop and eat lunch. Other days, going to work means crawling under the covers with a pile of sex toys and giving myself orgasms for hours.

Those are the times when I pinch myself and wonder how I got so lucky. I mean really: getting paid to masturbate? It doesn’t get better than that. Even better, May is Masturbation Month. Not that I need an excuse to pleasure myself, but hey, why not take advantage? Even if you’re not on the clock, it’s the perfect time to set aside a day all for yourself and devote it to self-love.

And, lucky for you, we’ve teamed up with our friends at Adam & Eve to give you a 50 percent discount, plus free shipping in the US and Canada, on any of the toys featured below, or anything else on their site. (Note that this discount applies to one item only, and some exclusions apply.) Just enter the coupon code: “SHESAID” at checkout to take advantage of this exclusive half-price promotion. And, on the off chance your toy doesn’t quite do it for you, not to worry: this offer comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, backed by a 90-Day No-Hassle Return policy.

My masturbation extravaganza started when my Adam & Eve package arrived at the office. I was like a kid on Christmas morning, ripping open the box and eagerly tearing the wrapping away to see what goodies awaited within. The first thing to catch my eye, the Tantalizer, promised mind-melting pleasure and intense, quick orgasms right on the packaging, and I started to get wet just thinking about it. Something called a “pussy pump” intrigued me – I’d never heard of such a thing – and the third item, which appeared to be a classic Rabbit vibrator with a twist, was enough to have me powering down my laptop and grabbing my jacket to head home and play.

The Tantalizer

True confession time: when I was a kid just discovering the joys of masturbation, I once fooled around with the wand attachment on a vacuum cleaner. I was supposed to be cleaning my room, so I guess this was the first time I slacked off on the job in order to pleasure myself. I just couldn’t help wondering what a little bit of suction would feel like on my clit, which I’d recently realized was the key to a world of new sensations. I don’t think it worked very well – I never tried it again – but it turns out, it wasn’t such a crazy idea.

Suction is the secret behind the Tantalizer, which gives the feeling of getting really great head, whenever you want it. Eight different patterns of pulsating suction range from gentle to intense, and the smooth silicone toy feels great in your hand and on your most sensitive spots. I tried this one out first, playing with it until I got the angle exactly right (it works best when seated right up against your clit) and experiencing orgasms like I’d never felt before.

Depending on which suction strength and pattern you choose, and exactly where you place it, you can experience a variety of different sensations. It’s rechargeable via USB cable (no batteries!) and easy to clean, as well as phthalate and latex-free, making it the perfect playmate when you’re on your own, or when you’ve worn your partner out.

Buy it here now using the discount code ‘SHESAID’ to receive 50% off.

Kink Pump

I have to admit, I was mystified by this one at first. I had to look up exactly what a “pussy pump” is used for. After watching a few porn clips, I got the idea: a pumped-up pussy is not only sexy as hell, it’s apparently wildly sensitive as well, creating a win-win situation if you’re using it with a partner. I wasn’t sure if it would be that great to use solo, but once I tried it, I was sold.

Just situate the cup over your vaginal area, making a tight seal, and flip the switch to activate the suction. With other pumps, you have to use a hand-held bulb to create suction (think blood-pressure cuff at the doctor’s office), but the Kink Pump is fully automated, so there’s no need for that. Plus, it vibrates, adding an extra level of sensation to the already-intense feeling of having your pussy pumped up.

All I can say is – wow. I never knew my lady bits could look so hot, or feel so incredibly sensitive. If you’ve never tried a pussy pump, I highly recommend it. And this is one toy I can’t wait to try out with my partner, as well.

Buy it here now using the discount code ‘SHESAID’ to receive 50% off.

G Motion Rabbit Wand

What’s better than a classic Rabbit-style vibrator? A Rabbit vibe that’s a triple threat. This one stimulates your G-spot from inside, while the rabbit ears tickle your clit. Flip it around and it’s a powerful wand massager that will get you off in seconds flat, if you’re short on time. Use it with a partner and take advantage of all three functions at the same time: slide the shaft inside to massage your G-spot, let the ears buzz your clit, and let your partner get close and use the vibrating wand on his perineum, or her clit.You can activate any of the three functions separately (the bunny ears have seven different vibrating patterns to choose from, the G-spot rollerball has three different speeds, and the massage wand also has seven different options), so you can employ one, two, or all three methods of stimulation in your play session.

Like the other toys, this one is easy to clean and fully rechargeable via USB cable. It’s waterproof as well, so if you feel like getting down and dirty in the bath or shower, you can go to town. It’s hard to pick a favorite – all three gave me intense, mind-bending orgasms – but if I had to pick a favorite, this one would take the prize, simply for the variety of ways it can be used.

Buy it here now using the discount code ‘SHESAID’ to receive 50% off.

Whatever tickles your particular fancy, Adam & Eve offers a toy designed to suit your pleasure. Between the amazing half-off, satisfaction-guaranteed offer and Masturbation May, what are you waiting for?

Featured image via tumblr.com.

Comment: What are your favorite toys to pleasure yourself? And which of these toys would you like to try?

This is a sponsored post, brought to you by our partners at Adam & Eve

This is a sponsored post, brought to you by our partners at Adam & Eve