7 Sex Toys That’ll Make You Orgasm Faster Than You Can Say ‘OMG!’

Oh, yeah…

Sex, for women in particular, is a sensuous affair, all about enjoying one another’s bodies, exploring your deepest fantasies and being free in the moment.

Like all the best meals, it’s best enjoyed slowly, and thoughtfully, with plenty of time spent savoring each delicious mouthful (pun intended), and lots of build-up (read: foreplay).

But sometimes, a girl just wants to orgasm and get some shut-eye. And in those moments, these toys are your new BFFs,..

1. Tracey Cox Supersex USB Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

The deets: This vibe has two separate motors – one in the ears and one in the shaft – so there’s no shortage of powerful vibrations in all the places that count. A measly 90 minutes on charge will give you a whopping 120 minutes of play. That’s a lot of orgasms.

2. Lovehoney Desire Luxury Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator

The deets: This petite bullet really proves good things do come in small packages. Three intensity settings, up to 17 different patterns to choose from, and a cute (and discreet) travel pouch for when you’re on the move makes this one must-have bullet you won’t be able to get enough of.

3. Fifty Shades Of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot USB Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator



This double-motored G-spot rabbit has 15 speeds and patterns – meaning there’s almost certainly a combo out there which will satisfy the orgasm-greedy gal it was designed for. The shaft massages the inside, the tip stimulates the G-spot, and the rabbit ears tend to your clitoris in a way only a rabbit vibe can. The memory function means you won’t have to waste any time fiddling around to get things just right the next time you come back to it.

4. Satisfyer Pro2 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

If there is one toy every person with a clitoris needs, it is one which gives contactless clitoral stimulation, like this one. Just read the reviews for this little beauty which perfectly titillates your clit with a non-numbing, pulsating suction, so you’ll never suffer from sore bits down there.

5. Jimmyjane FORM 2 Luxury Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator

Fun fact: this was the SHESAID Editor’s first ever vibrator and the giver of the first ever proper orgasm she’d ever had. The ears of this little bunny take all the job of a rabbit vibe, and turn the power way up. Its tiny size means it’s perfect for solo or partnered play, and orgasms are guaranteed.

6. Happy Rabbit Triple Curve Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

Ready to triple your pleasure? This rabbit vibrator. is made for double penetration, has three powerful motors and will blow your mind with the kinds of orgasms it can give. Think of the possibilities…

7. Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator

There’s a reason wands have been a go-to for masturbators for years, and this lovely little wand is no exception. It’s got intense amounts of power which will blow you away, and it fits neatly in your handbag. What’s not to love?

Featured image via unsplash.com. Images via lovehoney.com.