20 Sexy Stocking Stuffers For A Very Merry Christmas in 2018
‘Tis the season to jingle your bells.
While you’ve probably already gotten your significant other the perfect practical prezzie, it’s time to up your gift game with these personal goodies too. Guaranteed to bring smiles to the bedroom, these stocking stuffers are sure to be received with pleasure. With gifts this sexy, there’s no need to get your boy-toy another pair of socks this holiday season.
Get ready because you’re in for your kinkiest Christmas yet.
1. The Womanizer Liberty
Man, you’ll feel like a woman with 6 levels of stimulation and pleasure air technology.
Buy it here.
2. Kellis 5-Speed Motor Vibrating G-Spot, Clitoris and Anal Massager
Get the best of all three worlds with this vibrating massager which works on your G-spot, clitoris and anus. You’re welcome.
Buy it here
3. Twice as Nice Vibrator Lapel Pin
Get your toy preferences across with this cute lapel pin.
Buy it here.
4. Happy Rabbit G-Spot Curve Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator
This one will hit your G-spot, guaranteed. Enjoy some mind-blowing orgasms.
Buy it here.
5. Position of the Day Playing Cards
Because you’ve gotta shake it up sometimes.
Buy it here.
6. Crave
If the discrete, elegant design hasn’t convinced you, we wore one around our neck for a week. Trust us, you’ll want one of these bad boys.
Buy it here.
7. Liberator Heart Wedge
So you don’t have to reach for a pillow to pop under you during sex.
Buy it here.
8. We-Vibe Sync Massager
This adjustable G-spot stimulator is designed to fit you like a glove. You’ll thank us later.
Buy it here.
9. The Original Heart Rose Quartz Chakrub
Who says you can’t align your chakras and orgasm at the same time?
Buy it here.
10. Lovehoney Oh! 52 Weeks of Date Nights
Date night will never be boring again.
Buy it here.
11. Hot Octopuss Pulse III Guybrator
With a solo and a duo function, this one can get him going so he can get you going, if ya know what I mean.
Buy it here.
12. “Thanks for the Orgasms” Mug
Not sure what to get your latest dick appointment? Look no further.
Buy it here.
13. Clone-A-Willy Kit
A DIY dildo for long-distance lovers.
Buy it here.
14. Lovehoney advent calender
This will be your sexiest Christmas yet, we promise.
Buy it here.
15. Lelo Flickering Touch Massage Candle
This all-natural massage oil will leave you wanting more.
Buy it here.
16. Lovehoney Bumper Booty Bundle Anal Sex Toy Kit
With bum-per value, this kit will give the gift of anal.
Buy it here.
17. Daddy collar
A kinky collar your Daddy Dom is sure to love.
Buy it here.
18. Our Sex Game
This one will turn up the heat on board-game night.
Buy it here.
19. BlowYo Extreme Wave Textured Blowjob Stroker
You’ll be blown away, I’m sure.
Buy it here.
20. Bondage BDSM Play Kit
For the couple looking to kick things up a notch.
Buy it here.
