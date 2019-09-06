She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (1-7 September)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week you lovely ladies were tweeting about, sexting your Mom, internet boys and the struggles of adult life.

Happy Friday!

Congratulations boss babes, you’ve made it to the end of another work week. Kick-off your work shoes and get pumped because we’ve collected some tweets to keep the vibe high as you enter the weekend.

In current events the amazing Greta Thunberg hit back at haters in the best way possible this week, teaching us all that being different is, in fact, a superpower. When critiqued for her Asperger’s she schooled us all, speaking out by saying that when people attack our differences, it usually means we’re doing something right.

If this week has taught us anything, it’s that the female experience is a complicated one. As we navigate dating and juggle work it can often feel like adult life is a bit too much. Thankfully, we aren’t in it alone – and we’ve got the tweets to prove it.

Get ready to relate a little too hard.

She said it, and we listened. These were the best tweets of this week…

1. Internet men

Woman: water is wet Internet man: define wet Woman: the opposite of dry Internet man: source needed — feminist next door (@emrazz) September 4, 2019

2. Thank you ibuprofen

800 mg ibuprofen has done more for me than any man ever has — ✰ samflower ✰ (@milkygoddess) September 1, 2019

3. Being different is a superpower

When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!

I have Aspergers and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. And – given the right circumstances- being different is a superpower.#aspiepower pic.twitter.com/A71qVBhWUU — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 31, 2019

4. Period problems

getting my period when it’s clear that any child I have would die in the climate crisis is a specific kind of unfair I do not have words for — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) September 1, 2019

5. Better than sex

Yeah sex is good but have you ever had your therapist finally approve of a relationship — GABY 🏳️‍🌈 (@gabydunn) September 3, 2019

6. This wholesome reminder

Just a reminder that if you’ve been a human being this week and made some mistakes, not known what you’re doing, felt overwhelmed or scared or sad or alone, then you’re doing a wonderful job at being a human being 🌻 — Megan 🐼 (@bodyposipanda_) September 1, 2019

7. We just really love Lizzo

I would not call myself an aggressive person per se but something gets activated inside me when lizzo says “YOU COULDA HAD A BAD BITCH” and i’m half scared half turned on by the girl I become — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) September 1, 2019

8. Adulting is hard

the older I get the more I understand why my mom always said “I’m gonna go lay down” I too….desire to go lay down at all times — anna (@annathropoIogy) September 3, 2019

9. This double standard

boys: do u like girls with big boob or big butt better the same boys: i wash my face with dish soap — Natalie (@jbfan911) September 4, 2019

10. A saucy sext

YALL I WAS SEXTING BUT I SENTNIT TO MY MOM INSTEAD IM FUCKINT CRYING pic.twitter.com/705Xh5ErmD — geena (@geen6lee) September 3, 2019

11. What a turn on

The other night I asked a bartender how he thinks he’s going to die and without hesitation, while looking out the front window, he said “spear to the chest, no question.” It was so weird I became aroused. — sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) September 3, 2019

12. Typo trauma

a cool part about having a job is waking up at 2am in a panic cause you just remembered you ended an email with “thansk” — Laurazepam (@andlikelaura) August 31, 2019

13. Cutting your hair doesn’t solve problems??

I keep changing my hair but my quality of life remains the same wtf — Brie Shimansky (@brieshimansky) September 1, 2019

14. ‘Exhausted Adult Fall’

oh so you liked HOT GIRL SUMMER? well, buckle the fuck up for EXHAUSTED ADULT FALL. our drink of choice is a lukewarm coffee from earlier this morning, and we eat our meals standing over the sink. the tagline? “i think i’m getting sick.” our theme? whatever’s already playing. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) September 2, 2019

15. Mad respect

I’m texting a boy from a dating app to set up a date and he texts me at 5:15 “I’m heading out for the day, have a good night and I’ll text you tomorrow!” like… sir? Do you only text on company time??? Because honestly, mad respect — HOT GIRL JESSE (@tinderdistrict) September 4, 2019

Read more weekly collections of the best tweets from across the internet every Friday in She Said It: Tweets of this Week.

Follow SHESAID on Twitter.

Join the discussion: What was your fave tweet of the week?