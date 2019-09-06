She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (1-7 September)

20 hours ago

Oh yeah, she said it! This week you lovely ladies were tweeting about, sexting your Mom, internet boys and the struggles of adult life. 

Happy Friday!

Congratulations boss babes, you’ve made it to the end of another work week. Kick-off your work shoes and get pumped because we’ve collected some tweets to keep the vibe high as you enter the weekend.

In current events the amazing Greta Thunberg hit back at haters in the best way possible this week, teaching us all that being different is, in fact, a superpower. When critiqued for her Asperger’s she schooled us all, speaking out by saying that when people attack our differences, it usually means we’re doing something right.

If this week has taught us anything, it’s that the female experience is a complicated one. As we navigate dating and juggle work it can often feel like adult life is a bit too much. Thankfully, we aren’t in it alone – and we’ve got the tweets to prove it.

Get ready to relate a little too hard.

She said it, and we listened. These were the best tweets of this week…

1. Internet men

2. Thank you ibuprofen

3. Being different is a superpower

4. Period problems

5. Better than sex

6. This wholesome reminder

7. We just really love Lizzo

8. Adulting is hard

9. This double standard

10. A saucy sext

11. What a turn on

12. Typo trauma

13. Cutting your hair doesn’t solve problems??

14. ‘Exhausted Adult Fall’

15. Mad respect

Read more weekly collections of the best tweets from across the internet every Friday in She Said It: Tweets of this Week.

Follow SHESAID on Twitter.

Join the discussion: What was your fave tweet of the week? 

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

More from this author

SHESAID® and the SHE’SAID’ Logo are trademarks of NadiaSaid Pty Ltd
Win a holiday to Bali
Win a brand new Audi