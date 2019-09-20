She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (15-22 September)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week women were tweeting about rape culture, pronouns, and body positivity.

In current events, this week we saw Instagram finally crackdown on influencers promoting ‘skinny tea’ products and as a result, we all took leaps forward for the body confidence movement. Skinny tea, no not for me!

Sam Smith came out as non-binary and newsflash, changing the pronoun you use to address them really isn’t as hard as you think.

We also shine a light on the ever-present consequences of rape culture. The way the media ascribes blame to women in the wake of sexual assault is a very real concern and one that needs to be addressed immediately. Though it’s uncomfortable to have these conversations, it’s important to pinpoint what perpetuates this toxicity so we can dismantle the mechanisms that allow it to happen.

1. A change in perspective

A thing that happens:

– Man beats woman

– Man rapes woman

– Man impregnates woman How we describe it:

– she was a victim of domestic violence

– she was raped

– she got pregnant — feminist next door (@emrazz) September 15, 2019

2. The best idea I’ve ever heard

liability insurance but for relationships put me on shark tank — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) September 18, 2019

3. On Sam Smith

how to refer to Sam Smith. “Sam Smith”

“they’re a great artist.”

“they’re an icon.”

“I love them.”

“I love their songs.” easy enough, now stop being wankers.

fuckin hell it’s not like they’re asking you to lift 2000 tons in weight, it’s just basic respect… — charles (@_Chargasm_) September 14, 2019

4. The dangers of rape culture

Rape isn’t just a *one* time incident. It stays with you for the rest of your fucking life and just when you think you may be okay and over it (as much as you can be) some tiny fucking thing triggers your memory and your PTSD flashbacks commence. Fuck any man who minimizes this. — MJ (@urfeministboss) September 18, 2019

5. It’s a lifestyle

6. Getting real about body love

You can’t hate your body into a shape you will love. — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) September 16, 2019

7. Pronouns aren’t problems

“Are they a boy or a girl” friends you’re already using they/them pronouns — rhea butcher (@RheaButcher) September 17, 2019

8. Resting bitch face

just realized the reason ive never been able to pinpoint what resting bitch face looks like is because the word i use for that is “hot” https://t.co/JEaeguC1Tx — nikki “cute trash” black (@nikkiblackcat) September 18, 2019

9. YOU ARE A MASTERPIECE

KNOW THAT YOU’RE A MASTERPIECE. TELL YOURSELF EVERY DAY. POST THOSE PICTURES. CELEBRATE WHEN YOU FEEL HOT.ACCEPT COMPLIMENTS INSTEAD OF RESPONDING WITH “thanks but…” We’re not out here waiting for someone else to give us the gift of seeing our beauty, we’re taking it ourselves — Megan 🐼 (@bodyposipanda_) September 12, 2019

10. Be your own biggest fan

*pats my own shoulder* it’s gonna be okay dumb ass — hannah harris (@hanugget) September 17, 2018

11. Be nice to me please

hey guys just announcing that due to personal reasons nobody is allowed to be mean to me ever again my whole entire life. thanks! — conan gray (@conangray) September 17, 2019

12. WTF man

everything happens for a reason but like, what the fuck — Marley Silva ★ (@itsmarleysilva) September 15, 2019

13. Bye-bye skinny tea

BYE BENCHES. Greedy influencers who push toxic products, will have to find another way to scam the innocent people who follow them, because we are shutting this shit down today. (Literally) 💩 https://t.co/apXgBekLxu — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 18, 2019

14. Growing up

being spanked being spanked

as a kid as an adult pic.twitter.com/3i6jL19djL — danielle ♡ᴗ♡ (@freakin_dani) September 15, 2019

15. The best feeling

having someone you can tell your day to without feeling like you are being clingy or boring is such

a great feeling — sad (@alonestfeeIs) September 15, 2019

