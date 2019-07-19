She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (July 15 – 22)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week, some wonderful women were tweeting about racism, modern dating and aliens.

At Team SHESAID, we are self-professed Twitter addicts – and we’ve noticed that you are too.

The world we live in has been full of ups and downs this week so what better place to share experiences than the internet?

This week we’ve seen a roller coaster of emotions on Twitter and we are here to celebrate the highs and lows.

In current affairs, President Trump has given us yet another example of blatant racism, with crowds at a recent rally targeting Ilham Omar’s Somalian nationality as they chanted ‘send her back’. Twitter seemed to think that the media’s response to this was soft and sparked a debate about journalists and their failure to call the chant what it is; racist. In other news, a Facebook joke escalated quickly with an idea to ‘storm Area 51‘ going from playful to an actual plan.

She Said It aims to amplify the voices of women and this week has shown that humor and seeing the bright side is as important as ever.

We’ve collated our favorite tweets from this week to help inform, inspire and ignite some important conversations regarding womanhood and current events.

Team SHESAID has bonded over Tweets about the woes of modern dating and the importance of girl gangs so we wanted to share them with you. Enjoy!

1. Area 51

2. Stating a fact

3. Why is it called catcalling?

4. Not all men

5. To date or not to date…

6. Boys deserve sisterhoods!

7. Clickity-crack

8. (Retail) Therapy

9. Can I get an AMEN?

10. The reality of modern dating

11. Something to think about…

12. Girls supporting girls

13. An attempt at mansplaining ‘equality’

14. Rising above

15. Calling it as it is


