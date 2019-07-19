She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (July 15 – 22)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week, some wonderful women were tweeting about racism, modern dating and aliens.

At Team SHESAID, we are self-professed Twitter addicts – and we’ve noticed that you are too.

The world we live in has been full of ups and downs this week so what better place to share experiences than the internet?

This week we’ve seen a roller coaster of emotions on Twitter and we are here to celebrate the highs and lows.

In current affairs, President Trump has given us yet another example of blatant racism, with crowds at a recent rally targeting Ilham Omar’s Somalian nationality as they chanted ‘send her back’. Twitter seemed to think that the media’s response to this was soft and sparked a debate about journalists and their failure to call the chant what it is; racist. In other news, a Facebook joke escalated quickly with an idea to ‘storm Area 51‘ going from playful to an actual plan.

She Said It aims to amplify the voices of women and this week has shown that humor and seeing the bright side is as important as ever.

We’ve collated our favorite tweets from this week to help inform, inspire and ignite some important conversations regarding womanhood and current events.

Team SHESAID has bonded over Tweets about the woes of modern dating and the importance of girl gangs so we wanted to share them with you. Enjoy!

1. Area 51

Guys over here talking about finding Area 51 and can’t even find the G-spot in Area 69 😳😕😒😂😂😂 — CANELA🍯💛 (@NayaaaBabyggirl) July 18, 2019

2. Stating a fact

Nice boys who are good at sports and have lots of friends and are well liked by everyone and who pick up other people’s litter and who reach to grab the can for you on the high shelf at the supermarket and have never had a problem finding a girlfriend can still be rapists. — Clementine Ford 🧟‍♀️ (@clementine_ford) July 16, 2019

3. Why is it called catcalling?

Is it called catcalling because it literally does not work? Have you tried calling a cat? They could give less of a fuck — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) July 14, 2019

4. Not all men

Not all men, Dan. https://t.co/IZXd7hOEeX — feminist next door (@emrazz) July 17, 2019

5. To date or not to date…

Should I go on a date tonight or should I lay in bed staring at the ceiling until the void consumes me — Carly Rae Jesse (@tinderdistrict) July 16, 2019

6. Boys deserve sisterhoods!

I wish it was socially acceptable for men to experience the depth of the love and support that comes from friendships between women and other women. I wish it wasn’t rare for them to trust in each other and confide in one another emotionally that way. — Emily Sears (@emilysears) July 17, 2019

7. Clickity-crack

my neck,

my back,

whenever i stand up all my bones crack — georgia (@moloneygeorgia) July 13, 2019

8. (Retail) Therapy

Me: I’m overwhelmed

My various mental illnesses: We noticed, and we think the answer is spending.

Me: What

MI: yeah spending too much money on useless but immediately obtained things will help

Me: one of my main stresses is my lack of money

MI: yes

Me: so

MI: spend it — Sarah Hollowell 🦑 (@sarahhollowell) July 13, 2019

9. Can I get an AMEN?

never believe any man that says he has a “crazy ex” we ALL know what you did boy — remm (@thisisremm) July 12, 2019

10. The reality of modern dating

let me be clear. i do not have “crushes”, i have 1) people i fantasize about having a family w but would rather die than tell them i like them and 2) people i hate that i regularly have sex with. — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) July 16, 2019

11. Something to think about…

This is part of why I strongly disagree with people—yes, even journalists—who don’t want to label this behavior “racist.” Journalists make judgements all the time, and pussyfooting around clear racism is pretending there’s a legitimate gray zone here, when there isn’t. https://t.co/9RbuGFv3gB — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 18, 2019

12. Girls supporting girls

stop trying to pit me against other women in my field it will literally never work 😈😈😈😈 — Eva Victor (@evaandheriud) July 17, 2019

13. An attempt at mansplaining ‘equality’

you say you want equality ? but you also have ?? a body ??? explain pic.twitter.com/X3dYyy7PwJ — nicole tersigni (@nicsigni) July 17, 2019

14. Rising above

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise. -Maya Angelou https://t.co/46jcXSXF0B — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

15. Calling it as it is

The president is fomenting racism, publicly, at rallies. He is smugly allowing his rally supporters to share racist chants. If you aren’t terrified, you really aren’t paying attention. I cannot believe this is happening. I cannot believe our elected leaders are doing nothing. — roxane gay (@rgay) July 18, 2019



Read more weekly collections of the best tweets from across the internet every Friday in She Said It: Tweets of this Week.

Follow SHESAID on Twitter.