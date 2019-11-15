She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (11 – 17 November)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week, women were tweeting about feminism, food, and staying inside.

The year is almost over and everyone is, well, tired.

Tired of the patriarchy, tired of working, tired of watching the world burn each and every day.

In an effort to make our readers feel less pessimistic about the state of the world as 2019 rounds out, we’ve collected the best of what women were tweeting about this week.

Take a little time out for yourself and scroll through these words of womanly wisdom… You’re about to see the best oh-so-relatable tweets of this week!

1. Big purchases

Paid rent so I’ll be at home enjoying my purchase for the rest of the week. — Skylar Marshai (@SkylarMarshai) November 4, 2019

2. The joys of getting your period

Nobody: My period, the morning I have to be somewhere: pic.twitter.com/UPI46zbp4e — Roxy ➐ (@hotgirIroxy) November 5, 2019

3. Straight men be like

straight men be like im not sexist my girlfriend is a woman — jaboukie (@jaboukie) November 5, 2019

4. Where is the lie?

I want to be invited to everything and go to nothing. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 12, 2019

5. Your feelings are valid, but

“Your feelings are valid” does not necessarily mean “your reaction is a proportionate response to what just happened.” — Puff the Alleged Queer Icon (@MsKellyMHayes) November 11, 2019

6. When you’re not interested in kids

new mother: would you like to hold the baby? me: honestly i would hate that — nicky the friendly shark (@mostlysharks) November 11, 2019

7. It’s 2019, after all

women it’s 2019 quit stealing hoodies and steal his soul instead. put it in a jar. stick it on a shelf. watch as it tries to free itself. laugh a little. — Skoog (@Skoog) November 13, 2019

8. We stan a feminist and fashion icon

9. Book in advance

“wyd tonight” It’s 5 pm, I’ve already showered and gotten into bed. If u wanted to make plans, u should’ve asked 3 months in advance — Sophia ッ (@lonelySophia) November 11, 2019

10. You love to see it

a guy asked me for my number today and when i told him i was in a relationship he told me to tell my boyfriend that he’s very lucky to be with me and then he paid for my coffee and left???? i’m shook by the respect — megs (@MeganShuster) November 11, 2019

11. Listen to your body

i would LOVE to “listen to my body” but the bitch is mumbling idk what she’s saying — dirt prince (@pant_leg) November 11, 2019

12. What feminists really want

I don’t give a fuck of you think I’m nice, JP. I want my friends to stop being raped and start getting equal pay. https://t.co/pH8J9dDeMf — feminist next door (@emrazz) November 9, 2019

13. PSA about girlfriends

your girlfriend is not your mom. and she is not your best friend. your girlfriend is an operative of chaos who deserves both respect and a financial allowance. — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) November 11, 2019

14. Pasta is a food group

FYI a woman in Italy told me it’s healthy to eat pasta every day as long as you only eat lasagna on the weekends I am seeking no further nutrition opinions at this time — Tess Barker (@TesstifyBarker) November 14, 2019

15. Something nice to keep in mind

In simpler terms, if you’re having self doubt issues right now. The question to ask is: what if i’m neither an angel nor a complete piece of trash? what if I’m something in between..like human with flaws, the right to make mistakes and the ability to change? — Rude Astrology (@Rude_Astrology) November 14, 2019

