She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (12 – 19 August)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week you lovely ladies were tweeting about vibrators, boys and the woes of modern dating.

It’s the end of yet another working week and we are all more than ready for the weekend.

Maybe you’ve got a hot date or maybe you’ve booked in some self-love time (if you know what I mean). No matter what your plans are for this weekend, we’ve got a nice little collection of tweets I’m sure you can relate to.

Let’s talk about the dumpster fire that is modern dating.

It seems to me the more I put myself out there, the more I realize that I am far too tired for the modern dating scene. The last few dates I’ve been on have been fine but they’ve also reminded me just how much I love staying home in bed.

Whether you’re in a loving relationship or your love life has been diagnosed with a case of The Ick, we’ve got the tweets for you. While we navigate the jungle of sex and dating, it’s important to note we are never alone.

At the end of the day, there’s nothing better than sitting around on a Friday afternoon with your girl gang and decoding the world of dating.

Pour yourself a glass of rose ladies. This week’s tweets are about the highs and lows of modern dating.

1. Where is the clit?

My clit sucking vibrator came in the mail and… I feel that I may owe every man I’ve mocked for not being able to find my clitoris an apology — naughtya (@sumbdlut) August 12, 2019

2. Send nudes

Selling nudes is a fun reminder that some men will literally pay money for the view that every guy you’ve ever dated has ignored because he was playing video games — emily (@ecogggswell) August 11, 2019

3. Same same

My landlord won’t let me get a dog, so I guess I’ll just get a boyfriend instead — Half Hearted Tweets (@halfheartedtwe1) August 13, 2019

4. When he says ‘you aren’t like the other girls’

Can we please stop referring to certain types of women as ‘real women’? I can confidently assure you there are no half-human-half-robots among us. We are all 100% real. — Nadia Bokody (@nadiabokody) August 13, 2019

5. Men; a poem

men

are

trash but i am a raccoon -Rupi Kaur — Anu (@anugov1) August 13, 2019

6. R.E.S.P.E.C.T

every time i see a “ladies how do you expect men to respect you if you’re posting half naked pictures/nudes” tweet i just sit back in awe that someone thinks men will respect us either way lmaoooo — kate (@kaiteasley) August 13, 2019

7. The fear

i always feel safe riding alone in an uber and i’ve realized it’s because i’m not afraid of death — ali (@rightupyouralii) August 13, 2019

8. Date someone who likes you

when dating advice is like “try not to talk to them for as long as u possibly can so they stay interested” it’s like idk maybe date someone who likes u! — steph mccann (@steph_mcca) August 13, 2019

9. We should all be sluts

If you are young and hot you should be a slut. — Lil Uzi Horizont (@themeredith) August 10, 2019

10. Are men ok?

11. Love is a climb

i was using miley cyrus and liam hemsworth ending up together as a genuine source of encouragement that true love exists all this time and ur telling me they BROKE UP AGAIN? — jenna wolf (@jennaawolf) August 11, 2019

12. Chivalry is alive and well

one time a college boy opened the door for me and said “calvary isn’t dead” — ˗ˏˋ 𝒎𝒆𝒈𝒔!ˎˊ˗ (@localfratrat) August 14, 2019

13. Tinder vs trauma

i am on tinder because i have nothing to lose expect for the progress i have made working through my trauma and the precious time of my one life — al (@local__celeb) August 14, 2019

14. The big question

some good questions to ask on a first date:

-where are you from?

-what’s your mother’s maiden name?

-who do you think murdered jeffrey epstein?

-are you mad at me?

-do you do anal? — tay (@taylvr) August 14, 2019

15. What are you looking for?

I am a: ⚪️ guy ⚪️ girl 🔘 millennial Looking for: ⚪️ a boyfriend ⚪️ a girlfriend 🔘 a way to prevent global warming because if I see one more nature documentary with a dying polar bear I will lose my shit — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) August 12, 2019

