She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (14 – 20 October)

1. A hard life

being funny is a burden. being funny and hot???? a nightmare. — kelly 🎃👻💀 (@kelllicopter) October 14, 2019

2. The woes of recycling

No one told me adulthood is just continuously breaking down cardboard boxes for recycling until you die — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) October 14, 2019

3. I blame Lana

i am the way i am because i discovered lana del rey at 12 — huicochea (@asolezz) October 13, 2019

4. Bad bitch 101

being a bad bitch includes being a nice person. — tiffanny (@tiffygvgs) October 14, 2019

5. A double standard

When people tell women to remove their photos from social media if they don’t want to get hit on or harassed, they’re really just telling them to make themselves invisible in order to be treated with respect. Why can’t we exist on social media the same way men do? *rhetorical* — Anne (@ProfaneFeminist) October 14, 2019

6. Adulting. Is. Hard.

Adulthood is just being on the verge of another mental breakdown and constantly being reminded that people are a fucking disappointment. — ℳ (@Love_bug1016) October 12, 2019

7. Some tea

No disrespect, but if it happened to ever rain men – the LAST thing I would say is hallejuah #realtalk — Half Hearted Tweets (@halfheartedtwe1) October 11, 2019

8. Millenial work culture

sick millennials going to work because we’re technically contractors who don’t have sick days or health insurance pic.twitter.com/NWr9QIXA7V — CS🎃L (@CourtneySoliday) October 10, 2019

9. Sticker psychos

only psychopaths buy a sticker and immediately put it somewhere, no u have to think about all the places u could stick it, get overwhelmed, and then put it in a drawer for three years — 🤠 j (@cowboyenergy) October 16, 2019

10. You deserve the hottest member of the boy band

I write for all the girls whose internalized self disgust formed so early we only allowed ourselves to have crushes on, at most, the third-hottest guy in any given boy band. — a-hex-is dreadd 🔮 (@alexisthenedd) October 11, 2019

11. Pickup trucks

I’m dressed sort of butch today and a guy in a pickup truck just rolled down his window and yelled “go lgbt! my son is gay!” then almost crashed his car and I gotta tell you it was like the best interaction I’ve ever had with a guy in a pickup truck — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) October 11, 2019

12. Am I being difficult?

me: *actively tries to be the most accommodating human alive*

me: omg am i being difficult — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) October 18, 2019

13. Friendly reminder that you are beautiful!

y’all have those days where you just feel absolutely and completely disgusting and ugly. WELL YOU AREN’T! SO STOP LETTING YOUR MIND PLAY TRICKS ON YOU AND STOP BEING MEAN TO YOURSELF. you deserve good things. remember that. — ✰𝐦𝐞𝐠𝐬!✰ (@localfratrat) October 18, 2019

14. Rise and shine

No one: Me the past 48 hours: rise and shine — Ellie 🎃👻🕸 (@EllieThumann) October 17, 2019

15. A mood

Stay away from me! IM TIREEEDDDDD — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 17, 2019

