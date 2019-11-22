She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (18 – 24 November)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week, women were tweeting about International Men’s Day, low-rise jeans and setting boundaries.

Come one, come all, to another round-up of the best thoughts from womankind from this week.

November 19 was International Men’s Day, which according to the creators of the day, aims to promote positive elements of male identity and to celebrate the achievements and contributions of men, and was celebrated on Twitter.

There was also talk of emailing, procrastinating, and mental breakdowns – you know, the three essentials for any work week.

So sit back, relax, and get ready to read pithy, witty and funny observances from women across the world this week…

1. Fast walkers, unite!

2. High-rise or not at all

3. “Hope this email finds you well”

4. Sorry

5. Feeling emotions is strong AF

6. Happy International Men’s Day

7. You can’t quit if you never start…

8. Read. It. Again.

9. Tarot reading of the week

10. If vaginas ‘lose elasticity with lots of sex’, it’s only logical that…

11. Everyone loves a puppy

12. Avoid burn out by…

13. Healthy coping mechanisms

14. You would thrive

15. The strongest people

