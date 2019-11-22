She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (18 – 24 November)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week, women were tweeting about International Men’s Day, low-rise jeans and setting boundaries.

Come one, come all, to another round-up of the best thoughts from womankind from this week.

November 19 was International Men’s Day, which according to the creators of the day, aims to promote positive elements of male identity and to celebrate the achievements and contributions of men, and was celebrated on Twitter.

There was also talk of emailing, procrastinating, and mental breakdowns – you know, the three essentials for any work week.

So sit back, relax, and get ready to read pithy, witty and funny observances from women across the world this week…

1. Fast walkers, unite!

I hate when someone gets in front of me on the sidewalk because they think they can walk faster than me. They can’t. I am the fastest walker — Katie Heaney (@KTHeaney) November 18, 2019

2. High-rise or not at all

y’all will not let low rise jeans come back. I will fight this with every fiber of my being to make sure it doesn’t happen — brittany (@Brittany_broski) November 17, 2019

3. “Hope this email finds you well”

This email finds me suffering actually but thank u — Sophie (@jil_slander) November 15, 2019

4. Sorry

them: stop saying ‘sorry’ for everything! my guilt ridden anxious brain: Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it me: sorry — nix 🦢 (@silverswansong) November 16, 2018

5. Feeling emotions is strong AF

The shame society implants in men about their feelings is rooted in attributing feeling to femininity and it’s ok to admit you have a feminine side, dawg. Speak up about your struggle, it’s how you evolve and it’s how you leave a mark. No shame in the game, bros. — Rude Astrology (@Rude_Astrology) November 19, 2019

6. Happy International Men’s Day

Happy International Men’s Day! Shout out to the men who are doing their best to dismantle the patriarchy that oppresses them ❤️ — Clementine Ford 🧟‍♀️ (@clementine_ford) November 19, 2019

7. You can’t quit if you never start…

MY MAMA DIDN’T RAISE A QUITTER!!!! she raised: ᵃ ᴾʳᵒᶜʳᵃˢᵗᶦⁿᵃᵗᵒʳ — kat (@katluving) November 17, 2019

8. Read. It. Again.

Free time does not equate to availability. Read it again. — Ms.Franks (@livetheDREAm__) November 15, 2019

9. Tarot reading of the week

Today’s card. Empathic people often struggle to set boundaries; we can see deeply into why people behave badly, understand that it’s not about us & may feel less hurt by abusive behavior. You can both see deeply into people’s struggles AND be fierce about protecting your energy. pic.twitter.com/4V7VFstzIb — Jessica Dore (@thejessicadore) November 19, 2019

10. If vaginas ‘lose elasticity with lots of sex’, it’s only logical that…

it’s almost 2020 so we’re switching up the narrative ladies pic.twitter.com/Y2TK7PjRzA — im a bad bitch you cant kill me 🥵 (@itsangelaa_xo) November 16, 2019

11. Everyone loves a puppy

My husband just walked in, told the dog how cute he is, and how much he loves him. Held his face in his hands, stared into his eyes, and gave him forehead kisses. Then left the room.

I’m sitting right next to the dog. — LaLaLyds (@LaLa_Lyds) November 16, 2019

12. Avoid burn out by…

🔥 Burn your to-do list. Well, maybe not entirely. But the chances are, you’ve filled it up with things that really don’t matter too much. Small, nitpicking, nagging tasks that you keep putting off, that are starting to weigh you down. You can let those things fall apart. — ✨🔮 Tiny Spells 🔮✨ (@tiny_spells) November 18, 2019

13. Healthy coping mechanisms

Me buying things I don’t need in the middle of a mental breakdown for the temporary dopamine rush instead of developing healthy coping mechanisms pic.twitter.com/3x8VYDgOm2 — Jesse, Queen of Thots (@tinderdistrict) November 15, 2019

14. You would thrive

women posting their ugly boyfriends on Instagram like “what would I do without this goof” girl you would thrive that’s what you would do — Abby Govindan (@abbygov) November 20, 2019

15. The strongest people

Let’s cancel this idea that “strong people” are stoic and unfeeling. The strongest people I know are those who haven’t allowed hardship or trauma to extinguish their sense of whimsy, their capacity for hope and their ability to love. — the library haunter 🦉🎃 (@SketchesbyBoze) November 21, 2019

