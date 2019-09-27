She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (23-30 September)

1 day ago

Oh yeah, she said it! This week you wise women were tweeting about Donald Trump, Greta Thunberg and the impending impeachment investigation. 

Let me be the first to say woah. What a time to be alive.

This week people were talking about two people and two people alone: Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg.

Now I’ve got one word for you lovelies: impeachment.

That’s right, this week saw President Trump come under fire (again) with the commencement of the inquiry into his impeachment and it’s safe to say he isn’t happy. To express his discontent and in true Trump fashion, the President has taken to Twitter to express his frustration and boy, have we seen some quality clap back.

We’re all glaring at Trump the way Greta Thunberg glared at him this week after she condemned leaders at the UN Climate Summit. Following last weeks global climate strikes, Greta has been under serious attack but we’ve got her back.

It’s been amazing to see empowered women back other empowered women so Team SHESAID wanted to share the love with you.

Get ready for a political whirlwind. These are the best tweets of this week…

Read more weekly collections of the best tweets from across the internet every Friday in She Said It: Tweets of this Week.

Follow SHESAID on Twitter.

Join the discussion: What was your fave tweet of the week? 

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

More from this author

SHESAID® and the SHE’SAID’ Logo are trademarks of NadiaSaid Pty Ltd
Win a holiday to Bali
Win a brand new Hyundai