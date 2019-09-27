She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (23-30 September)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week you wise women were tweeting about Donald Trump, Greta Thunberg and the impending impeachment investigation.

Let me be the first to say woah. What a time to be alive.

This week people were talking about two people and two people alone: Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg.

Now I’ve got one word for you lovelies: impeachment.

That’s right, this week saw President Trump come under fire (again) with the commencement of the inquiry into his impeachment and it’s safe to say he isn’t happy. To express his discontent and in true Trump fashion, the President has taken to Twitter to express his frustration and boy, have we seen some quality clap back.

We’re all glaring at Trump the way Greta Thunberg glared at him this week after she condemned leaders at the UN Climate Summit. Following last weeks global climate strikes, Greta has been under serious attack but we’ve got her back.

It’s been amazing to see empowered women back other empowered women so Team SHESAID wanted to share the love with you.

Get ready for a political whirlwind. These are the best tweets of this week…

Do I feel sorrow about impeaching this president? No. I feel sorrow for children in cages, and people without healthcare, and farmers without livelihoods, and women afraid of their own bodies, and neighbors afraid of neighbors because of what they worship of color of their skin. — feminist next door (@emrazz) September 24, 2019

I think Greta Thunberg is the first 16yo girl in a long time who has been presented to the public outside of a sexual lens and a lot of men can’t handle it. — Sophie WilkINson (@sophwilkinson) September 24, 2019

One Direction (2011) : you’re insecure Me (2019): ok, still true — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) September 25, 2019

Does anyone else get the feeling the old boys crowd are ripping into Greta Thunberg because her very existence suggests that having a few media bookings, a white face and a wang may no longer be enough to render one the centre of attention?

Cry it into your drinks, lads. — 🌳🌲Van Badham🌲🌳 (@vanbadham) September 25, 2019

calling someone sweetheart is actually really fucking weird please do not presume to know the flavor of my heart — dirt prince (@pant_leg) September 23, 2019

OK, but what were you wearing? https://t.co/p7sBMGaeOV — Leah Griffin (@leahegriffin) September 25, 2019

I can’t believe i was ever in high school at a point in my life. that just doesn’t seem like something I’d do — kendra (@kendraaaleighh) September 22, 2019

4 presidents were literally assassinated https://t.co/1X8glOFkOU — stuart fiddle (@stuartfiddle) September 25, 2019

greta thunberg: stop hero-worshipping me. all of you are responsible for destroying the planet with empty words and fairytales of eternal economic growth

liberals: holy shit. speak on it, queen!!! women! stay! winning! — Rex Santus (@rexsantus) September 24, 2019

The very worst men on the Internet are rightfully terrified of sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg and it is glorious. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 23, 2019

at the end of the day it’s all about who u wanna own a dog with — smh (@caImbaby) September 22, 2019

anxiety is leaving your apartment and thinking wait fuck did I leave my straightener on when you haven’t straightened your hair since 2011 — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) September 25, 2019

my little sister came out to our parents as trans a few weeks ago and my mum just told my gran, who is in her 90s, and she’s been phoning my mum every day since saying ‘so when am i going to meet my granddaughter! i’m so looking forward to meeting her!’, a living LEGEND — kate (@kate_Iit) September 21, 2019

a guy came up to me last night, looked at me in the eyes and said “I don’t know you but I feel like the way to your heart is McDonald’s”. we’re getting married today. — zoë (@zsnowng) September 22, 2019

i have to show up here every day AND wear a bra? why don’t you tell me why i want this job — alexa (@playnikes) September 25, 2019

