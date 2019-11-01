She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (28 October – 4 November)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week wonderful women were tweeting about calling out men in the DMs, Halloween, and the burdens of being a woman.

When a creepy guy slides into your DM’s, do you ever want to mess with them a little bit?

A lot of women do, if only to make sure they stop doing the off-putting behavior of messaging random people on the internet with sexual thoughts or comments.

And across the internet this week, women everywhere were sharing screenshots of them calling out these men online – it was beautiful. There was also an instance of a woman calling out a bad man in real-life – Harvey Weinstein,

Add to that a whole lot of tweets about Halloween, the highs and lows of adulthood and general female empowerment, and this week really did have it all!

As we always do, we’ve collected the best tweets of this week for your viewing pleasure.

So relax and get ready to round out the spooky season with the best tweets of the week…

1. A haiku that hits home

A haiku about being an adult: I am so tired

Where did all my money go

My back is hurting — Musings of a Frustrated Lifelong Waitress (@waitressyoyo) October 20, 2019

2. The ultimate truth

Please be nice to your girlfriend she’s hotter than you — all the time mais (@maisondecris) October 26, 2019

3. Neither option is great…

Yeah that “hail a cab it’s better than a cancelled Uber” ad is all well and good until you’re a young woman on her first night out in the city getting refused cabs at 2am because the trip “isn’t long enough” for the cabbie — ℭ𝔬𝔲𝔯𝔱𝔫𝔢𝔶 (@courtwhip) October 26, 2019

4. More people telling on gross men to their mothers, please

sometimes grassing on someone to their mother is better than going to the police imo 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/mhBzRGVT4U — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) October 26, 2019

5. An example of speaking out

Kelly (@bellykachman) is my hero. Just a general fuck you to the Freddy Krueger in the room. pic.twitter.com/DZFm6fhxc1 — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

6. Pole dancing is a skill, but spooky pole dancing is a gift.

No idea who she is but I want her to know I’m a huge fan and supporter of her work ✨ pic.twitter.com/gGncySBFkg — 𝔩𝔢𝔵𝔦 🥀 (@alexivenegas_) October 18, 2019

7. This depressing fact

breakups are easier for guys because every girl they could possibly happen upon is perfect. there are only two …….. maybe three … KIND of okay men — steph mccann (@steph_mcca) October 25, 2019

8. We stan these two strong, female icons

When I saw Oprah interview Michelle Obama, Oprah asked how Michelle got over feeling intimidated sitting at big tables filled with smart, powerful men and Michelle said, “You realize pretty quickly that a lot of them aren’t that smart.” I think about that quote every single day. — Heidi Stevens (@HeidiStevens13) October 16, 2019

9. Spooky season thoughts

always the bridesmaid of Frankenstein, never the bride of Frankenstein — zoë “bi fieri” quinn (@UnburntWitch) October 25, 2019

10. A great lil clip on the problems with cancel culture

bro she is a Genius i couldn’t have said it better myself pic.twitter.com/t52QlAOB8B — ً (@ririwillicms) October 28, 2019

11. Messing with creepy guys is fun, especially when it’s goat-related

How to mess with, and consequently get blocked by, dudes in your DMs. pic.twitter.com/j061h78ajn — friggin french (@FrigginFrench) October 24, 2019

12. This truth bomb about women’s reproductive rights (One of our writers had a similar experience)

“If menstruating is so uncomfortable then why not have a hysterectomy?”

*Laughs loudly*

If only it were that easy to get a hysterectomy.

You can’t get a hysterectomy unless you’re 35+

with a husband, and have kids. — Accalia Baronets [MooniGaming] (@WolfKomoki) October 20, 2019

13. And I oop-

I’m big on cancelling plans unless it’s with a boy who doesn’t care if I live or die — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) October 21, 2019

14. Straight facts

no offense but if someone’s excited about something and you make them feel stupid for being excited about it, ur the worst type of person — 𝒿𝑒𝓃 (@sunbabby) October 26, 2019

15. Self-care and rest days are important, guys

“if you don’t pick a day to relax your body will pick it for you.” — foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) October 24, 2019

16. Hands up if you feel personally attacked by this tweet.

you only get 782 chances with me bitch i don’t tolerate shit — Marley Silva ★ (@itsmarleysilva) October 19, 2019

