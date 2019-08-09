She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (4 – 11 August)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week some badass babes were tweeting about abortion, gun control and women’s rights.

It’s been one hell of a week.

If you’ve even glanced at the news, you’ll know that there have been more downs than ups – and you lovely ladies had things to say about it.

As usual, each Friday we collect the best tweets from each week but fair warning, this time things are about to get political.

This week in current events we were devastated by gun violence, with two mass shootings occurring within the space of a single day. The emotional backlash of this tragedy has seriously called into question the way we report on these issues, with mental illness exclusively excusing white men from acts of violence.

The fight for safe and legal abortion continued, reaching from Alabama to Sydney. This time Australian protesters vocalized the injustice of the criminalization of abortion, calling for their own arrest with the #ArrestUs movement. Hundreds of women shared their stories and put their liberty at risk to prove we won’t stop fighting until we have the right to autonomy over our own bodies.

At Team SHESAID we believe it’s important to maintain a sense of humor in the darkest of times so we’ve thrown in some of the tweets that made us laugh this week as well.

Without further ado, here are the best tweets of this week…

1. Shave your pussy

2. Some thoughts on Pro-Life

The day scientists figure out how to implant an unwanted foetus into another body for gestation is the day the pro life moment will permanently disband. — Amplify Magazine (@WokeAFMedia) August 7, 2019

3. When guns have more rights than women

I wish my pussy had as many rights as guns do — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) August 6, 2019

4. The Fortune Teller

I found my 12yo sister’s secret insta and it’s an anonymous fortune telling page where she gives her classmates love predictions and she deadass (anonymously) told some guy she maybe likes that she will be his next gf. Simultaneously in awe and concerned — claire (@silent_claire) August 4, 2019

5. Unsupportive friends aren’t friends

The older I get the more I feel the real villains in The Devil Wears Prada were Andy’s insanely unsupportive friends. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) August 2, 2019

6. Misogyny 101

When an action, a comment, a statement or a policy demeans women, harasses them, objectifies them, or dismisses them, and you say it’s just a joke, or it wasn’t intentional, or some other excuse, that doesn’t mean it’s not misogyny, it means you think misogyny is OK. — feminist next door (@emrazz) August 6, 2019

7. The empowered women of the #ArrestUs movement

I can’t stop tearing up because I’m surrounded by so many amazing and strong women & people with uteruses who stood up and said #ArrestUs — mia (@ontology_of_mia) August 5, 2019

8. Fight for what’s right

There are some amazingly strong women who are sharing their stories, despite the condemnation. Everyone’s story is different but they’re sharing to fight for change, so that their fellow sisters, in their time of need, don’t have to hide in the shadows. #ArrestUs https://t.co/OZY7usRkTc — Arabella Zucchetto (@ArabellaZucche1) August 5, 2019

9. Racism is not the same as mental illness

being racist is not the same as being mentally ill we gotta stop implicitly saying that fr — muna mire (@Muna_Mire) August 4, 2019

10. Some things that aren’t mental illness

Hate is not a mental illness. White supremacy is not a mental illness. Toxic masculinity is not a mental illness. Stop blaming mental illness for ideology and rage. — Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) August 4, 2019

11. When it’s been a rough week

I wanna be hugged for like a week straight — ♡ (@plainful) August 3, 2019

12. Mental health doesn’t excuse mass shootings

if you want to invoke “mental health” and mass shootings: do it in the context of people who survived and are traumatized; do it in the context of the friends and families and colleagues of the people who died; do it in context of the communities being targeted and terrorized. — stacy-marie ishmael (@s_m_i) August 4, 2019

13. Not an isolated incident

He had a “rape list,” but he was allowed to buy a gun. This isn’t an isolated incident. Across our country, women who face violence are ignored and dismissed. We need to support women and prevent those who threaten them from ever acquiring weapons of war. https://t.co/KLzlW279Ka — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 5, 2019

14. Presidential perspective

Sure white men were mass murdering people when Obama was president, the difference is he wasn’t encouraging them. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 6, 2019

15. A manic episode

Can we please stop acting like mental illness makes people violent? I have bipolar disorder and the most violent thing I’ve done during a manic episode is eat at Arby’s five times in one day. — Grace Thomas (@GraceGThomas) August 5, 2019

