She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (4 – 11 August)

18 hours ago

Oh yeah, she said it! This week some badass babes were tweeting about abortion, gun control and women’s rights. 

It’s been one hell of a week.

If you’ve even glanced at the news, you’ll know that there have been more downs than ups – and you lovely ladies had things to say about it.

As usual, each Friday we collect the best tweets from each week but fair warning, this time things are about to get political.

This week in current events we were devastated by gun violence, with two mass shootings occurring within the space of a single day. The emotional backlash of this tragedy has seriously called into question the way we report on these issues, with mental illness exclusively excusing white men from acts of violence.

The fight for safe and legal abortion continued, reaching from Alabama to Sydney. This time Australian protesters vocalized the injustice of the criminalization of abortion, calling for their own arrest with the #ArrestUs movement. Hundreds of women shared their stories and put their liberty at risk to prove we won’t stop fighting until we have the right to autonomy over our own bodies.

At Team SHESAID we believe it’s important to maintain a sense of humor in the darkest of times so we’ve thrown in some of the tweets that made us laugh this week as well.

Without further ado, here are the best tweets of this week…

1. Shave your pussy

2. Some thoughts on Pro-Life

3. When guns have more rights than women

4. The Fortune Teller

5. Unsupportive friends aren’t friends

6. Misogyny 101

7. The empowered women of the #ArrestUs movement

8. Fight for what’s right

9. Racism is not the same as mental illness

10. Some things that aren’t mental illness

11. When it’s been a rough week

12.  Mental health doesn’t excuse mass shootings

13. Not an isolated incident

14. Presidential perspective

15. A manic episode

