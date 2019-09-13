She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (8 – 14 September)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week boss babes were tweeting about STD’s, imposter syndrome and drunk girls in the bathroom.

It’s Friday and Team SHESAID are excited for the weekend.

This week, we noticed a theme in the tweets we spotted and it gave us the warm fuzzies. The sheer amount of self-love and queen energy that wafted through our Twitter feeds motivated us through the working week.

You babes were out there supporting each other through thick and thin, with an ever-present sense of humor that never ceases to amaze us.

We tackled some big issues online, talking about everything from the importance of normalizing STD testing to the perpetuation of mental health stigma in seemingly innocent phrases.

Get ready to absorb some bad-ass babe energy.

These were the best tweets of this week…

1. Normalize STD testing

STD testing NEEDS to be more normalized. Tons of people out here spreading shit cause they’re too scared to go get checked. It’s 2019 and people acting like they’ll die if they find out they have something that can be treated within that same day. — Brian 🎧 (@_Brian93) September 6, 2019

2. The beauty that is drunk girls in bathrooms

no one: drunk girls to each other in the bathroom: https://t.co/PQqB0VEm7V — Anu (@anugov1) September 10, 2019

3. Imposter syndrome

An app where you can transfer your imposter syndrome to people who shouldn’t be in positions of power — natasha (@NatashaVianna) September 6, 2019

4. A little louder for the people in the back!

Respecting women includes respecting women you not attracted to. — 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙯𝙯𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩💕 ❁ (@SmithAangdu) September 7, 2019

5. The difference between men and women

Women are told how to speak, how to act, to apologize for the space we take up, dress a certain way or else whatever happens is our fault, we have to work harder — men are not told these things, so don’t fucking tell me feminism isn’t necessary. You don’t live in a woman’s world. — MJ (@urfeministboss) September 11, 2019

6. The woes of colorblindness

there

were

so

many

red

flags

but i? i am color blind – Rupi Kaur — Anu (@anugov1) September 8, 2019

7. A self-sufficient woman

not to suck my own dick but i’ve pulled myself out of some really dark places and i continue to do so — 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙜 𝙡𝙚𝙤 ™ (@mistermanisha) September 8, 2019

8. The power of women’s anger

Women are taught that they aren’t allowed to be angry, that it’s aggressive, ugly, always unwarranted; so we cry when when we’re mad, and we are mocked, diminished, dismissed. There is never a safe way for women to feel rage, yet even in silence we are blamed for saying nothing. — feminist next door (@emrazz) September 11, 2019

9. Book me in advance

“Wyd tonight” It’s 7pm, I’ve already showered and gotten into bed. If u wanted to make plans, u should’ve asked 3 months in advance — ً (@crdell_) September 9, 2019

10. The best of boys

men will find earring backs or hairbands that you’ve dropped at their house and return them to you like they are coveted & irreplaceable treasures. it’s very endearing to me. bless them — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) September 9, 2019

11. A new age for social media

I’m at the age where checking Gmail is part of my social media routine. — ➰ (@sh6wt) September 7, 2019

12. You’re boring

Hard nipples through shirts are CUTE if you disagree you’re BORING — sassy sunflower (@amandaasette) September 7, 2019

13. Be however you want to be

Women: Be quiet.

Be a whore.

Be a mother.

Don’t be a mother.

Be unstable.

Be needy.

Be clingy.

Don’t be clingy.

Be reserved.

Be feminine.

Don’t be feminine.

Be vulgar.

Be classy. There’s always going to be a man who disapproves you. So, be however you want to be. Be free. — Mia Cortesse (@Miacortesse) September 9, 2019

14. Stop the stigma

A very gentle reminder that when we say that someone looks insane, is acting psycho or that we’re “a bit OCD” we’re trivialising serious mental health issues & contributing to the stigma that prevents people seeking proper treatment. It would be cool if we could stop doing that — Megan 🐼 (@bodyposipanda_) September 8, 2019

15. Showbiz baby

every time I go to the gyno I awkwardly joke that she should have bought me dinner first and neither of us enjoy it but that’s showbiz, baby — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) September 11, 2019

