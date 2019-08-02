She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (July 30-August 3)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week lovely ladies were tweeting about sex, breakup bands and the struggles of womanhood.

Happy Friday!

Welcome to the end of another working week. Put your feet up ladies, you deserve a break!

By now, I’m sure you know the drill. We collect the best tweets of each week to amplify the voices of women. We love digging up and sharing comedy gold and political prowess every Friday.

This week we are doing things a little differently. After collecting these tweets a common theme appeared and we weren’t mad about it…

The theme of the week is girl power.

Team SHESAID has been inspired by the strength and empowerment of the women around us this week so we thought we would keep the ball rolling and give you a weekly dose of fabulous females.

In current events, we celebrated International Friendship Day earlier this week so we thought it was only fitting to showcase the best moments of sisterhood.

There was no shortage of strong female voices in the Twittersphere! We commended babes who were strong enough to resist the urge to cut breakup bangs and we got honest about the best parts of sex. We’ve thrown in some bad-ass truth bombs about a woman’s place in the current political climate and how spooky it is to walk home alone at night.

Most of all, we’ve celebrated being kind to one another. We can’t expect men to stop slut-shaming us until we stop doing it do each other.

So pour a glass of wine and kick off your shoes.

We’ve collected the best girl power tweets of this week – and you won’t be disappointed.

1. The best part of sex

my favorite thing about sex is that it’s an opportunity to lie down. — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) July 31, 2019

2. Breakup bangs

I’d like to award myself for getting through a breakup without getting breakup bangs #praisemesis — Half Hearted Tweets (@halfheartedtwe1) July 30, 2019

3. A truth bomb

Why go to a haunted house when you could just be a woman walking home at night — Katie Hannigan (@katiehannigan) July 31, 2019

4. Independent Women

5. No uterus, no opinion

It’s cool how so many democratic commentators & candidates think access to abortion, birth control, and basic reproductive healthcare are “fringe issues” even though us people w/ uteruses make up over over half the population 🙃 — another angry feminist (@angry_grace) July 31, 2019

6. A little louder for those in the back

Calling other women whores and sluts doesn’t make you any smarter or more likeable, it makes you dumb enough to participate in your own dehumanization. — feminist next door (@emrazz) August 1, 2019

7. An alarming discovery

Just .. Found out Men exist… No thxx Gross — want a gf (@plsfindmeagf) July 26, 2019

8. You’re rocking it!

instead of comparing yourself to your peers, change it up and compare yourself to rocks. i am doing pretty good for a rock — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) August 1, 2019

9. Validation station

It’s not fair to expect too much from the people around you; like for example the only thing I expect from the people I know is that every 10 minutes they tell me they are not mad at me — 🌻Elle 🐈Gato🐈 Maruska 🌻 (@ellle_em) July 30, 2019

10. Watch out Chad

“You’re bi??? How are you bi if you’re dating a guy?” I EAT SALAD DOES THAT MEAN IM A VEGETARIAN??? Keep it up Chad and I’ll fuck your girlfriend — lilylefae (@lilylefae) July 30, 2019

11. Glowing up

stop asking me “where are things going between us”. honey, the only place i’m going rn is up and u aren’t invited. — sheck wes (@weslyndonn) July 28, 2019

12. This magic mantra

“Stop trying to win people over that don’t want to see you win.” -Alexis Bloomer #quotemyself — Alexis Bloomer (@alexisbloomertv) July 31, 2019

13. Struggle street

No one will ever truly understand the pain of being me, a millennial who is bad at selfies. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) July 31, 2019

14. Bring back boobs

i’ve been waiting patiently for boobs to make a comeback in fashion but i’m starting to lose patience. Big Titty Fall 2019. — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 1, 2019

15. What is dating?

I sincerely wouldn’t know what to do if I actually dated someone like what do u mean I have to share my time with another person? you mean the world no longer revolves around me and only me? don’t care for that — schnitt talk (@schnitt_talk) July 31, 2019

Read more weekly collections of the best tweets from across the internet every Friday in She Said It: Tweets of this Week.

Follow SHESAID on Twitter.

Join the discussion: What was your fave tweet of the week?