She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (July 30-August 3)

6 hours ago

Oh yeah, she said it! This week lovely ladies were tweeting about sex, breakup bands and the struggles of womanhood. 

Happy Friday!

Welcome to the end of another working week. Put your feet up ladies, you deserve a break!

By now, I’m sure you know the drill. We collect the best tweets of each week to amplify the voices of women. We love digging up and sharing comedy gold and political prowess every Friday.

This week we are doing things a little differently. After collecting these tweets a common theme appeared and we weren’t mad about it…

The theme of the week is girl power.

Team SHESAID has been inspired by the strength and empowerment of the women around us this week so we thought we would keep the ball rolling and give you a weekly dose of fabulous females.

In current events, we celebrated International Friendship Day earlier this week so we thought it was only fitting to showcase the best moments of sisterhood.

There was no shortage of strong female voices in the Twittersphere! We commended babes who were strong enough to resist the urge to cut breakup bangs and we got honest about the best parts of sex. We’ve thrown in some bad-ass truth bombs about a woman’s place in the current political climate and how spooky it is to walk home alone at night.

Most of all, we’ve celebrated being kind to one another. We can’t expect men to stop slut-shaming us until we stop doing it do each other.

So pour a glass of wine and kick off your shoes.

We’ve collected the best girl power tweets of this week – and you won’t be disappointed.

1. The best part of sex

2. Breakup bangs

3. A truth bomb

4. Independent Women

5. No uterus, no opinion

6. A little louder for those in the back

7. An alarming discovery

8. You’re rocking it!

9. Validation station

10. Watch out Chad

11. Glowing up

12. This magic mantra

13. Struggle street

14. Bring back boobs

15. What is dating?

Join the discussion: What was your fave tweet of the week? 

 

