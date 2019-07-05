She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week

Oh yeah, she said it alright! 

Welcome one, welcome all to the best tweets of this week.

Here at Team SHESAID, we are (high key) addicted to Twitter and we spend hours trolling through our feeds and finding the best bits of the internet.

While we love sharing these tweets with each other, we thought why not share them with you too!

It’s an uncertain time for women, with reproductive rights in turmoil and sexism still ever-present. Although sometimes things seem hopeless, it’s important to keep our sense of humor.

The media can get messy and the conversation around women’s issues is often lost in amongst political commentary. While we can’t stop fighting for what we believe in, it’s vital that we look after ourselves and see the good in this world too.

SHESAID is all about real women telling real stories, so who better to give the spotlight than you guys! Each week we are giving you guys the microphone and a chance to have your say.

In an effort to amplify the voices of women on the internet, we’ve collected the best girl boss tweets of this week!

1. When women take over the world

2. Self-defence at it’s finest

3. Setting the record straight

4. Relatable AF for the sensitive soul

5. The ‘nice guy’

6. The best life advice I’ve ever received

7. The post Pride Month blues

8. Welcome to the club

9. Muffin-top magic

10. When the pantry is empty

11. The spell check

12. Now THIS is living

13. The drunk Dalai Lama

14. When our Publisher told it like it is

15. The Ted-Talk

