She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week

It’s an uncertain time for women, with reproductive rights in turmoil and sexism still ever-present. Although sometimes things seem hopeless, it’s important to keep our sense of humor.

The media can get messy and the conversation around women’s issues is often lost in amongst political commentary. While we can’t stop fighting for what we believe in, it’s vital that we look after ourselves and see the good in this world too.

SHESAID is all about real women telling real stories, so who better to give the spotlight than you guys! Each week we are giving you guys the microphone and a chance to have your say.

In an effort to amplify the voices of women on the internet, we’ve collected the best girl boss tweets of this week!

1. When women take over the world

Men, you do not want to fuck with us women or I swear to god we will take over the world and make sure every single last one of you expresses your emotions in a safe and respectful environment that leaves everyone feeling better about themselves afterwards. — Ingrid Oliver (@ingridoliver100) June 28, 2019

2. Self-defence at it’s finest

When I walk my dog alone late at night, I keep their poop bag in my open palm in case I need to fling their poo at a perpetrator — eugenie grey (@feralcreature) July 2, 2019

3. Setting the record straight

The problem as I see it: contrary to popular belief feminism is not a movement AGAINST men, it’s a movement FOR women and contrary to popular belief, men’s rights activism is not a movement FOR men, it’s a movement AGAINST women. #feminist — Willie Allen (@WonderWilliee) July 2, 2019

4. Relatable AF for the sensitive soul

i just took a DNA test turns out i’m 100% an overthinker when someone’s energy is just a little different — ໊ (@lotives) June 26, 2019

5. The ‘nice guy’

This radiates “girls don’t like me cus I’m a nice guy” energy pic.twitter.com/RJ7tDi9bHw — SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 27, 2019

6. The best life advice I’ve ever received

ok goodnight ladies & remember there’s not a man alive who’s worth crying over (except obama) — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) July 3, 2019

7. The post Pride Month blues

the whales don’t know that pride month is over so feel free to keep being as gay as you’d like — whalefact (@awhalefact) July 1, 2019

8. Welcome to the club

I didn’t wear makeup or a bra today, effectively renewing my membership to Feminism — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) July 1, 2019

9. Muffin-top magic

[me, realizing I have a muffin top] oh no, I look delicious — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) June 21, 2019

10. When the pantry is empty

i hate when i open the pantry and find out i’m the only snack in this house — duo (@duolingous) July 3, 2019

11. The spell check

*composes email* *proofreads* *hovers mouse over send button* *proofreads again* *is about to send* *proofreads a third time* *gets glass of water* *proofreads once more* *finally sends email* *re-reads email just for good measure* OH NO I SAID HITLER INSTEAD OF HELLO — Ali Garfinkel (@aligarchy) July 2, 2019

12. Now THIS is living

My apartment has very large windows. My neighbours have definitely seen me naked… eating bolognese sauce with a spoon… just now. — Jordan Raskopoulos (@JordanRasko) July 1, 2019

13. The drunk Dalai Lama

14. When our Publisher told it like it is

PSA: It’s NOT YOUR JOB to be aesthetically pleasing to everyone. You’re allowed to exist for reasons other than achieving the socially constructed ideal of beauty, or thinness. You were put on this earth to do great things. And not one of them has to do with how you look. — Nadia Bokody (@nadiabokody) June 29, 2019

15. The Ted-Talk

HELLO THANK U FOR COMING TO MY TED TALK ON HOW TO ACCIDENTLY FRIENDZONE SOMEONE pic.twitter.com/LlROdR2mIu — halfheartedtweets (@halfheartedtwe1) July 4, 2019

