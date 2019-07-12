She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (July 8 – 14)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week, women were tweeting about soccer, mermaids and female friendships.

It's where we go to keep our fingers on the pulse of what's happening in the world and for womenkind.

And so each week, we curate the best tweets written by and about women from Twitter.

This week in current affairs, the US Women’s soccer team won their fourth World Cup, and so the discussion around equal pay in the sports industry was reignited. A woman of color was cast in the role of Ariel in Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid adaptation, and trolls had something to say about it.

Tweets about both of those topics are included in this weeks She Said It, and so are some other great tidbits to entertain, educate and (hopefully) alleviate some of the tension we all have living in today’s crazy world…

1. An important shout out

Shout out to the girls who choose to be kind, but take no one’s shit. — ℳ (@Love_bug1016) July 4, 2019



2. How far we’ve come

Billie Jean King was the first female athlete to admit to being gay, but only after being outed in a 1981 lawsuit. It hurt her image. Yesterday, after winning the world cup, Kelley O’Hara—who wasn’t previously out—ran to the sideline & kissed her girlfriend. How far we’ve come. pic.twitter.com/E2Bl9gXuXS — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) July 8, 2019



3. A response to the #NotMyAriel controversy

Mermaids are mythological creatures which is why it makes sense that they can be whatever color we imagine them, unlike people, who don’t choose what color they are but still have to put up with your racist bullshit. — feminist next door (@emrazz) July 6, 2019



4. We all know this guy…

My friend broke off a relationship where her bf cheated on her for 4 years, it’s been like 5 months and she kissed one of his friends and he texted her to ‘have some respect’ HAHAHAHAHA you actually do love to see it — Lauren🌻 (@idklolauren) July 5, 2019



5. Clap back



6. Calling out the way the media reports on sexual predators

Hey media: Stop calling Epstein’s victims “underage women.” In no world is a 14 year old girl an underage woman. She is a child. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) July 10, 2019



7. This quippy remark

I get prettier every time a guy disappoints me — melanie (@mmxlanie) July 8, 2019



8. Is there anything worse than mansplaining? Yes.

When an ex mansplains something to you it’s called “explaining” — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 8, 2019



9. PSA:

Strong women still need forehead kisses. — austere (@awakendmindsoul) July 8, 2019



10. This CRAZY idea…

Crazy idea here but maybe the women’s soccer team that wins time and time again should be paid at the very least equally to the men’s team that… doesn’t do much on the world stage — roxane gay (@rgay) July 7, 2019



11. Hands up if you relate to this?

see also: me lifting boxes at work pic.twitter.com/ulsYx6up8w — martha (@witchyqueer) July 7, 2019



12. Mind. Blown.

sometimes female friendship is just repeating “does that make sense?” back and forth to each other until you finally acknowledge that you’ve both been making perfect sense this entire time and you’ve just been socialized to shrink yourself and second guess everything you say — m*k (@wholemik) July 10, 2019



13. This truth-bomb

Do you ever think about how the “girls mature faster” argument is used to 1) excuse bad behavior from boys, 2) hold girls to a higher standard, and 3) excuse grown men’s sexual interest in young girls, but never to give girls respect or positions of responsibility and influence? — 🌼 Sabrina Granger 🌼 (@Sabrina45X) July 10, 2019

14. This great little tip

PRO TIP: Don’t take criticism from someone you would never go to for advice. — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) July 3, 2019



15. And this tweet in honor of #MalalaDay.

Imagine telling the girl who stood up to and was shot by the Taliban what to wear. https://t.co/luFHAckjVu — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) July 6, 2019

