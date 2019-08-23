She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (20-27 August)

Oh, yeah, she said it! This week some wonderfully woke women were tweeting about the Amazon, body positivity and learning to love yourself.

Welcome one, welcome all to the best moments on the internet this week.

I wish I could come at you with a collection of comedy gold but there are some big issues women were tweeting about this week that deserve some serious attention.

‘Fatphobia’ is the worst we’ve seen it in a while as Weight Watchers released an app targeted at helping eight to 17-year-old girls lose weight. I’m sure I don’t have to emphasize how disgusting it is to sell weight loss to vulnerable young girls but it’s sickening that companies keep capitalizing off insecurity. I’m angry about it – and apparently so were you.

In other current events, the Amazon rainforest fire continues to burn into its third week. As if this massive threat to the worlds largest eco-system wasn’t frightening enough, the fact that it’s only just gaining media coverage leaves us questioning the priorities of major news outlets. The effects of climate change seem to only be growing in visibility and the internet had a lot to say about it.

As always, at Team SHESAID we believe in keeping a sense of humor through the tough times so we’ve sprinkled in some oh-so-relatable tweets about modern dating, the struggles of being productive and just how much we love vibrators.

This is your time to shine ladies. We’ve given you the mic to commentate the biggest issues of the week.

Drumroll, please!

1. The daily grind

back to the daily grind (staring blankly at my ceiling) — pinar (@pienar) August 20, 2019

2. Warrior women

Trump doesn’t care about the Amazon burning because he thinks it’s an island full of women warriors. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 20, 2019

3. #StopBiErasure

Just bc I’ve dated a lot of men doesn’t mean I’m any less bisexual it just means I’m stupid — charlie (@charlie_shoot) August 17, 2019

4. The injustice of plane seating

Seems unfair that never in my life have I sat next to a hot person on a plane and yet every person who’s ever sat next to me has. — claire parker (@SorryDontClaire) August 21, 2019

5. ‘Fatphobia’ has gone too far

I wish our culture allowed for all people to feel safe in their bodies. Whether we mask our fatphobia under the guise of concern for our fat friend’s “health” or openly voice disgust for fat people, our culture’s refusal to accept all bodies is killing people every day. — Shira Rose (@theshirarose) August 19, 2019

6. Emotional health is wealth

Sometimes when it’s a rough mental health day and I’m beating myself up for not being productive enough I’ll add “feel emotions” to my to-do list bc honestly processing that shit is work by itself and I deserve the tick. — Megan 🐼 (@bodyposipanda_) August 20, 2019

7. The dating advice we ALL need

my mom has two pieces of advice that she blanketly applies to both being single and buying a used car: 1. know when to walk away

2. let people know you’re looking — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) August 21, 2019

8. Begging the climate not to change

noooo climate don’t change ur so sexy aha — hayley (@noturwaifu69) August 19, 2019

9. The meaning of life

life is for EATING SNACKS and being CONSTANTLY, PAINFULLY EMBARRASSED and nothing else just enjoy the ride — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) August 20, 2019

10. Anger won’t get you anywhere

letting your animosity go is so wonderful. realize shit happens. people fuck up. people grow and change.. the only thing you’re doing by harboring your anger for them is weighing YOU down. keep your boundaries, but let that hurt go and free yourself. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 19, 2019

11. When we care about obesity more than kids

Kurbo by @ww_us What can I say that hasn’t been said? That were creating a generation of weight-obsessed kids with disordered eating? That were inflicting weight-based trauma by teaching kids that success = restriction and thinness? Right, but “ob*sity” matters more — Trust Your Body Project (@Whitneycatalano) August 14, 2019

12. A slice of truth

If a woman is “being a bitch” it probably just means she’s been too nice for too long — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 21, 2019

13. A harrowing thought

A world without vibrators https://t.co/PcZqltpKha — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) August 20, 2019

14. Lizzo: our Lord and Saviour

I’m so done with being insecure I cannot be letting Lizzo down like this anymore. — bambi! 🍓 (@dollbambs) August 16, 2019

15. Our priorities need straightening out

When Notre Dame was burning, the world’s media covered every moment of it and billionaires rushed to restore it. Right now the Amazon is burning, the lungs of our planet. It has been burning for 3 weeks now. No media coverage. No billionaires. #PrayforAmazonia pic.twitter.com/MHGaxiWFgn — 🌟🄱🅁🄸🄴🄴🅅🄴 🌟 (@plurrific) August 21, 2019

