She Said It: The Best Tweets of This Week (26 – 31 August)

Oh yeah, she said it. This week women were tweeting about boobs, boyfriends and bathrooms.

Thank GOD it’s Friday!

It's been a massive week at Team SHESAID and as Friday afternoon rolls around we are more than ready to kick up our feet, pour a glass of wine (or two) and relax.

Self care is the best way to start any weekend

With climate change a growing concern that weighs on all of our minds, some babes took to the internet to make the best of a bad situation. Keeping a sense of humor is important when all seems lost and women took it upon themselves to find the brightest in every day.

This edition of She Said It is a mixed bag. We’ve covered everything from Instagram to unemployment and let’s not forget our weekly insight into the jungle of modern dating.

We won’t make you wait any longer.

Kick up your heels and enjoy the best tweets from this week…

1. The ultimate power move

trying to decide if liking ur own insta pic is a power move & im starting to think it is — emma (@emmachamberlain) August 24, 2019

2. Attention all boob owners

Boob owners listen Small boob owners were often teased, compared to boys & feel too flat to be feminine/desirable Big boob owners were often over sexualized, don’t fit popular fashion & feel too big to be fem/desirable But we must unite to fight the real enemy: Climate change — Gina (@ginadivittorio) August 26, 2019

3. WWLD (What would Lizzo do?)

I’m gonna wind up loving myself because it’s what @lizzo wants, and I want her to always be happy. — Rosa Pasquarella (@whatrosasaid) August 27, 2019

4. Dancing queen

im sophie turner just abandoning her husband bc she needs to dance to normani it b that way sometimes pic.twitter.com/MCAynwi0CC — t (@vinyljauregui) August 27, 2019

5. It’s sad because it’s true

boomers be like “tattoos? ha. unemployable! now let me get back to tolerating workplace sexual harassment because that is normal and fine.” — ditch pony (@molly7anne) August 23, 2019

6. A friendly reminder

this is your weekly reminder that you have survived everything you’ve ever been through — the circus (@LovelyFilters) August 23, 2019

7. Some thoughts on cancel culture

Cancel culture is a crime against forgiveness. It strips people of the right to change, assuming their past will be their future. Fuck it all — Rachel Kiki (@RachelKiki_) August 26, 2019

8. Throw those scales away

If you are in the rare situation of needing to weigh yourself for your health, then don’t throw them out. But if you are using them for aesthetic measurement, get that shit in the nearest bin. Numbers don’t say anything about your worth. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 27, 2019

9. Thanks but no thanks

my ex boyfriend invited me to a google calendar event to talk about our relationship, which sounds deranged, but frankly it’s nice he made sure I have the option to decline. — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) August 27, 2019

10. On being a little mean

im always a little mean to men because if you treat them like humans they think u wanna sleep with them — verdandi (@daintyvioIet) August 13, 2019

11. A fair point

yeah i do think men should experience the pain of childbirth and period cramps but not to elicit sympathy for women or anything i just don’t like men — alexa (@playnikes) August 27, 2019

12. The evils of social media

somebody on instagram commented on an old picture of my cat and said “this cat is just alright looking.” that is without a doubt, the most offensive comment I’ve ever gotten on my social media. y’all evil. — human polarizing sunglasses (@quintabrunson) August 27, 2019

13. Goodbye winter blues

I can feel summer in the air and all of a sudden my skin is cleared, my anxiety gone, I’m off to buy rosè, just saw it’s meant to rain for the rest of the week but will just ignore that — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) August 25, 2019

14. What happens in the ladies room, stays in the ladies room

girls all go to the bathroom together so we can hold hands and cry about climate change in private — dirt prince (@pant_leg) August 24, 2019

15. T-Swizzles new tunes

no one: me: have you heard Taylor Swift’s new album yet — Anu (@anugov1) August 27, 2019

