She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (7-13 October)
Oh yeah, she said it! This week women were tweeting about breakdowns, bras, and bats.
Hello lovely ladies, we meet again.
Welcome to spooky season! Somehow it’s already October and Halloween is just around the corner.
I hate to be that guy but wow, how time flies.
The end of the year is fast approaching and our lives are growing busier. As the festive months grow near it’s easy to drop self-care from your schedule to fit in other things but you lovely ladies took to Twitter to give your spooky self-care tips.
As usual, we have your weekly dose of funny Tweets about feminism and figuring out the minefield of modern dating.
Sit back, relax and kick off your weekend the right way.
These were the best tweets of this week…
1. It’s THOTUM
Ladies just because hot girl summer is over doesn’t mean you have to stop being a hot girl, it’s THOTUM. Go get your ass ate in a pumpkin patch. Sprinkle pumpkin spice seasoning on your tiddies. Send spooky nudes. Ghost him
— sassy sunflower (@amandaasette) October 3, 2019
2. Don’t hurt my feelings
it is now illegal for men to hurt my feelings. if you are a man and you hurt my feeling congratulations!! you’re going to prison for life
— kelly 🎃👻💀 (@kelllicopter) October 8, 2019
3. The real question
do you like him or does he just treat you with the barest of bare minimum levels of basic human decency and respect for the first time in your life
— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) October 3, 2019
4. Love us some denial
) ( ) )
_(_____)____(_____(__(_
\ Denying /_
\ climate change / |
\ doesn’t /___|
\ make it /
\ less /
\_ real _/
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 1, 2019
6. Spooky season
in October the mitochondria turns into the frightochondria and becomes the haunted house of the cell
— peytøn (@peyt_nhaag) October 1, 2019
7. Spooky self-care
Practice self-care like bats, avoid daylight & hug yourself adoringly while you sleep.
— Doth (@DothTheDoth) October 8, 2019
8. Email etiquette
Every email I ever send: Hello! I am extremely excited to be corresponding with you! You can tell by the number of exclamation points I use! Here is one sentence with a period so that I don’t come across as manic. Thanks!
— kathleen barber (@katelizabee) October 3, 2019
9. Me? Ask for help? Never.
📍me
|
|
| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
|
📍 asking for help |
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ |
|
|
|
📍trying to do everything on my own and then having a breakdown
— 🍒 (@h0egenic) October 2, 2019
10. Brink of a breakdown
call me biodegradable because i break down really easily
— αℓℓι (@kissaIIison) September 27, 2019
11. You can only have two
no girl has all 3
– serotonin
– self esteem
– drivers license
— unemployed mint juul pod fiend (@catholicnun420) October 6, 2019
12. It’s called fashion
crocs no bra is THE official therapy look of 2019 i don’t want to hear anything about it
— dirt prince (@pant_leg) October 8, 2019
13. Don’t hate rom coms
I hate the idea that chick flicks are frivolous and surface level as though the plot of every movie marketed toward men isn’t “big gun shoot bad guy fast car boom explosion also some tiddies just because”
— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) October 9, 2019
14. ‘Tis the season
Fall Is The Season For:
-Pumpkin Spice
-Apple Picking
-Scary Movies
-Settling for the first person who consistently gives you attention because it’s cuffing season and you can’t go another holiday alone or your parents will start asking deeply invasive personal questions
— 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) October 6, 2019
15. Permission slips, please
please present the signed permission slip from your therapist before approaching me romantically
— mary beth barone (@marybethbarone) October 3, 2019
