She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (7-13 October)

This week women were tweeting about breakdowns, bras, and bats.

Welcome to spooky season! Somehow it’s already October and Halloween is just around the corner.

As the festive months grow near it's easy to drop self-care from your schedule to fit in other things but you lovely ladies took to Twitter to give your spooky self-care tips.

As usual, we have your weekly dose of funny Tweets about feminism and figuring out the minefield of modern dating.

1. It’s THOTUM

Ladies just because hot girl summer is over doesn’t mean you have to stop being a hot girl, it’s THOTUM. Go get your ass ate in a pumpkin patch. Sprinkle pumpkin spice seasoning on your tiddies. Send spooky nudes. Ghost him — sassy sunflower (@amandaasette) October 3, 2019

2. Don’t hurt my feelings

it is now illegal for men to hurt my feelings. if you are a man and you hurt my feeling congratulations!! you’re going to prison for life — kelly 🎃👻💀 (@kelllicopter) October 8, 2019

3. The real question

do you like him or does he just treat you with the barest of bare minimum levels of basic human decency and respect for the first time in your life — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) October 3, 2019

4. Love us some denial

) ( ) )

_(_____)____(_____(__(_

\ Denying /_

\ climate change / |

\ doesn’t /___|

\ make it /

\ less /

\_ real _/ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 1, 2019

6. Spooky season

in October the mitochondria turns into the frightochondria and becomes the haunted house of the cell — peytøn (@peyt_nhaag) October 1, 2019

7. Spooky self-care

Practice self-care like bats, avoid daylight & hug yourself adoringly while you sleep. — Doth (@DothTheDoth) October 8, 2019

8. Email etiquette

Every email I ever send: Hello! I am extremely excited to be corresponding with you! You can tell by the number of exclamation points I use! Here is one sentence with a period so that I don’t come across as manic. Thanks! — kathleen barber (@katelizabee) October 3, 2019

9. Me? Ask for help? Never.

📍me

|

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍 asking for help |

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ |

|

|

|

📍trying to do everything on my own and then having a breakdown — 🍒 (@h0egenic) October 2, 2019

10. Brink of a breakdown

call me biodegradable because i break down really easily — αℓℓι (@kissaIIison) September 27, 2019

11. You can only have two

no girl has all 3

– serotonin

– self esteem

– drivers license — unemployed mint juul pod fiend (@catholicnun420) October 6, 2019

12. It’s called fashion

crocs no bra is THE official therapy look of 2019 i don’t want to hear anything about it — dirt prince (@pant_leg) October 8, 2019

13. Don’t hate rom coms

I hate the idea that chick flicks are frivolous and surface level as though the plot of every movie marketed toward men isn’t “big gun shoot bad guy fast car boom explosion also some tiddies just because” — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) October 9, 2019

14. ‘Tis the season

Fall Is The Season For: -Pumpkin Spice

-Apple Picking

-Scary Movies

-Settling for the first person who consistently gives you attention because it’s cuffing season and you can’t go another holiday alone or your parents will start asking deeply invasive personal questions — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) October 6, 2019

15. Permission slips, please

please present the signed permission slip from your therapist before approaching me romantically — mary beth barone (@marybethbarone) October 3, 2019