She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (7-13 October)

3 days ago

Oh yeah, she said it! This week women were tweeting about breakdowns, bras, and bats.

Hello lovely ladies, we meet again.

Welcome to spooky season! Somehow it’s already October and Halloween is just around the corner.

I hate to be that guy but wow, how time flies.

The end of the year is fast approaching and our lives are growing busier. As the festive months grow near it’s easy to drop self-care from your schedule to fit in other things but you lovely ladies took to Twitter to give your spooky self-care tips.

As usual, we have your weekly dose of funny Tweets about feminism and figuring out the minefield of modern dating.

Sit back, relax and kick off your weekend the right way.

These were the best tweets of this week…

1. It’s THOTUM

2. Don’t hurt my feelings

3. The real question

4. Love us some denial

6. Spooky season

7. Spooky self-care

8. Email etiquette

9. Me? Ask for help? Never.

10. Brink of a breakdown

11. You can only have two

12. It’s called fashion

13. Don’t hate rom coms

14. ‘Tis the season

15. Permission slips, please

Read more weekly collections of the best tweets from across the internet every Friday in She Said It: Tweets of this Week.

Follow SHESAID on Twitter.

Join the discussion: What was your fave tweet of the week? 

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

More from this author

SHESAID® and the SHE’SAID’ Logo are trademarks of NadiaSaid Pty Ltd
Win 10K cash
Win a holiday to Bali