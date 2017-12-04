12 Body Washes That Feel Like A Day Spa In A Bottle

We know, because we tried all of them. (It’s a hard job, but someone’s gotta do it.)I don’t know about anyone else, but for me, showering is the best part of my day.

I love standing under the warm stream of gushing water, eyes shut, feeling it wash away the stresses of my day. And I relish lathering my body in luxuriously foamy shower gel while I’m in there; breathing in the sweet scent and mentally drifting off to a Tahitian beach somewhere where deadlines don’t exist and Channing Tatum brings me an endless supply of cocktails.

The right body wash really has the ability to make or break shower time.

Which is why I’m always drawn to the shower gel section every time I pass through a department store. It’s also why my shower caddy is so crammed with body washes multiple overnight guests have proclaimed, “There are way too many bottles in your bathroom for two people, I think you have a shower gel addiction.”

Guilty as charged.

But if you don’t want to dedicate as much time and money as I do to sampling new products every paycheck, you’re in luck. In my quest to find the holy grail shower gel, I had the SHESAID Team go on a body wash sampling spree this month to bring you the cream of the crop. These products not only smell amazing, get spectacularly soapy and leave you feeling fresh all day, they’re also way too cute to hide away in the back of your shower caddy.

Once you lather on one of these babies, you’ll be transported to your very own in-shower fantasy. Is that Channing I hear calling…?

1. Sukin Botanical Body Wash

“If I could only take one beauty product away with me, it would be this. I have a full-sized bottle in my shower at all times, and always decant some into a travel bottle when I go on vacation. The formula is completely vegan, paraben-free and enriched with stacks of super nourishing and oh-so-sweet smelling essential oils like rosehip and mandarin. A little bit goes a long way and it’s really great value, price-wise.” – Nadia, Global editor

2. LUSH Twilight Shower Gel “I’m super obsessed with this shower gel. The dusky blend of sweet tonka, ylang-ylang and benzoin resinoid – a resin obtained from tree bark – is the perfect combo to help me relax before bed. The shimmery deep purple color of the gel looks and feels so lavish. And of course, I love that Lush creates ethical products, so I’ll definitely be stocking up on this exclusive Christmas gel before the season’s over!” – Laine, Intern Buy it here 3. Molton Brown Vanilla and Violet Flower Body Wash “The Vanilla and Violet Flower Body Wash Gel lathers like dream. It is soothing, moisturizing and leaves you smelling fresh all day!” – Meg, Receptionist Buy it here

4. The MOR Marshmallow Body Gel

“This body wash makes you feel and smell like a walking lolly. With its awesome moisturizing properties, it’s just a plus that it makes your skin feel smooth and plump like a marshmallow.” – Ashleigh, Intern.

5. The Body Shop Vanilla Pumpkin Shower Gel “I love this shower gel! It smells divine, and for someone who is Halloween obsessed all year round, the vanilla pumpkin scent was perfect. I basically had to wrestle my boyfriend for the bottle, because he was obsessed with it as well. Massive tick of approval.” – Kassi, Content writer. Buy it here 6. Jurlique Lavender Shower Gel

“The lavender scent makes me feel so relaxed and sleepy. This is the perfect pre-bedtime shower gel for insomniacs. You can still smell a subtle lavender fragrance on your skin for hours afterward.” – Nadia, Global editor

7. L’Occitane En Provence Bath & Shower Gel in Cherry Blossom “The Cherry Blossom scent was beautiful, honestly looked forward to showering just for the scent and it made my skin soft. Simple and lovely, couldn’t ask more from a shower gel.” – Kerri, Tech manager Buy it here

8. L’Occitane En Provence Terre De Lumiere Shower Gel

“This shower gel looks, feels and smells luxurious and made me feel a million bucks. It has a very subtle lavender aroma which is perfect for night-time showers, and there are tiny flecks of gold glitter in the gel which just adds to how lush the gel is.” – Kassi, Content writer.

9. Dermalogica Conditioning Body Wash “This botanical, soap-free body wash does wonders for your skin. The fresh tea-tree and eucalyptus aromas are super refreshing and cleansing, perfect to wake you up on those early mornings!” – Meg, Receptionist. Buy it here

10. Olive Oil Skincare Company Body Wash in Rose Geranium “For a neutral shower gel, this is perfect. It has a very subdued scent and was easy to use. The olive oil in the wash moisturized my skin and reduced redness.” – Kerri, Tech manager. Buy it here

11. KORA Organics Essential Body Wash “This shower gel is so gentle but still leaves my skin feeling both fresh and hydrated. The aromatic blend of essential oils lingers on my skin and even a few friends commented on the pleasant scent. I love knowing that this body wash is free of parabens and skin irritants, with all ingredients derived from a natural origin or organic farming.” – Laine, Intern. Buy it here

12. Sephora Exfoliating Gum Wash

“This product is super bizarre but I love it. It’s a super thick gummy paste with exfoliating beads in it, and it smells like fresh, summery cotton. Because I wear fake tan, I especially loved this shower gel because it rubbed off my old tan with almost zero effort, and left my skin smooth and clean.” – Kassi, Content writer.

