There was one clear sign – on Friday morning I was trying to disguise a growing, bloated belly and by Saturday morning I practically had a six-pack. A flat tummy that would have been a source of pride at any other point in my life but that I now can’t bear to look at.

This baby’s conception was terribly timed. We found out I was pregnant a few days before I started a new job and a week before we moved house. I was already stressed about the amount of change occurring and a pregnancy seemed like an absolute inconvenience. But, over the next month, I became excited about it.

Every thought I had about the year ahead was consumed by whether I would be pregnant or have a newborn. What would I wear to my friends’ wedding? I’d be 16 weeks pregnant. Could I go to my work Christmas party? I’d be 34 weeks pregnant. Could we have a New Year’s Eve party in our new house? I’d be 38 weeks pregnant. Could I travel overseas at the end of the year? Would I have to beg my new employer for paid parental leave?

And then I miscarried and all these questions seemed so trivial. And I’m now grieving the fact that I no longer have these concerns.

I started bleeding at midday on a Friday. I didn’t worry about it until Friday night which meant that, by the time I sought help, there was none available because it was the weekend. I spent Friday evening in the hospital getting no answers and Saturday morning in another hospital getting no answers. It wasn’t until I had an ultrasound on Tuesday that they confirmed there was no gestational sack. That was 4 full days before I had closure.

Those four days were near unbearable. Especially with my almost two-year-old constantly saying, ‘Mummy picture tummy’ as she’d been at the dating scan a week earlier where everything had been perfectly normal and the baby had a strong heart rate of 169bpm.

But, if those four days were unbearable, the 24 hours since confirmation have been excruciating. Plans lost, questions that will never be answered, and uncertainty about the future when I’m so damn intent on being in control.

So I’ll never know what happened. It will never become clear why the eight-week scan was perfectly normal and everything fell apart a week later. I need to accept what’s happened, understanding that it’s happened to many women before me and will continue to happen without explanation. For now, I will practice gratefulness and acceptance and positivity and hope that at some point this all becomes a little easier to manage.

But right now, I can still see that little heartbeat and I can still feel everything it represented and I still can’t believe that baby will never exist.

Image via unsplash.com.

This article was republished with full permission from mamamia.com.au. You can read the original version, here.

If you liked this story, read more like it on mamamia.com.au:

This Is My Miscarriage Diary. Because There Are Things I Think You Should Know.

“Everything Is A Sign.” The Unique Pain Of Trying For A Baby After Miscarriage.

If You’re Coping With A Miscarriage, A Grief Counsellor Says This Is What You Should Do.