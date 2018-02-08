18 Ways To Put The Spark Back In Your Sexless Marriage

Make the magic come alive again.

Dr. Phil called it an epidemic. There are countless stories about it online and in print. If it’s not happening to you, it’s undoubtedly happening to someone you know – but let’s get real: if you clicked on this article, it probably is happening to you.

Newsweek magazine said psychologists estimate that up to 20 percent of American marriages are what they call “sexless” – defined as when couples have sex 10 or fewer times per year.

Not having sex is a bigger deal than you might think, says counselor, author, and life coach David Essel. “Individuals experience higher levels of well-being and marital satisfaction when they have an active and satisfying sex life. Without it, some couples slip into a relationship that is based on emotional closeness alone (he/she feels like my best friend, but not my lover) or draw apart because their sexual intimacy needs are not being met.”

I reached out experts including to Essel, Dr. Alex Chinks– a sex therapist and clinical psychologist based in Boston,Massachusetts – and several others for their tips on getting a sexless marriage back on track. Below are 18 ideas for getting that sexual spark back, if you’re one of the many couples struggling with this issue.

1. Open up the conversation.

Essel says he works with many couples who are bored with their sex lives, but who have stopped bothering to talk to each other about what they want. “When was the last time you asked your partner what they desire regarding your intimate experiences?” he asks. “When was the last time you sent them a text, or an email especially, which are much more effective than talking in person, and asked them what they would like to do differently in regards to sex?” So, send an email and see what happens. “Let’s see if they will risk being open and vulnerable and give you a key to what they desire to make your intimate life more exciting,” says Essel.

2. Focus on non-sexual intimacy first.

“Intimacy does not mean getting busy with your partner in the bedroom,” says Dr. Chinks. “Rather, intimacy is the level of closeness and trust that you and your partner have with one another. If a couple lacks intimacy, they may never be able to take the risks and communicate what it is that they really want, making it almost impossible to get that spark going again.” Dr. Chinks advises couples to hug more often, and to look into each other’s eyes for two minutes – it’s harder than you think!

3. Prioritize your sex life.

“After the initial buzz of a relationship, the romance often fades as couples focus on other pressing demands,” explains Dr. Wyatt Fisher, a licensed psychologist and marriage counselor based in Boulder, Colorado. If you think it’s normal for sex to fall by the wayside as you focus on your career, family, and other activities, then it probably will. You’ve got to make it a priority, or it’s not going to happen.

4. Work through resentment.

“Resentments get in the way of intimacy every time,” says Essel. “Most couples, when I ask them to share their most intimate thoughts, shut down immediately. It’s not shame. It’s not guilt. They don’t want to talk in front of their partner about intimacy, and what they desire, because they’re too pissed off over things they’ve never taken care of. If you’re holding a grudge (or a few), you’ve got to be willing to work through it if you want to reignite your sex life.

5. Tell your partner what you love about them.

“I want you to send an email or text to your partner telling them what you love about your intimate life. Is it the way they kiss? Is it how they hold your hand? Or how they hug you as you leave for work?” says Essel. It’s important to talk about what your partner is doing right, before jumping into what’s missing for you. Set the stage for healthy communication about your sex life by starting out with what’s working for you.

6. Don’t beat around the bush.

It can be awkward to talk about sex, even with the person you’re supposed to be closest to in the world. Still, it’s important to get over your discomfort and be specific, not vague. “Don’t leave them guessing,” says Essel. “Don’t say things like ‘I’d like to be more intimate with you.’ That means nothing.” Figure out what you really want, and then own it. “You might say to them, ‘I’d love to be more intimate with you, which means going back to when we first got together and made love three times per week.’ Now you’ve said something they can wrap their heads around.”

7. Get out of the bedroom.

When you’re ready to have “the talk” with your partner, don’t do it in bed. Essel recommends starting the conversation via text or email, because it feels safer. But eventually, you’ve got to be face to face. “This should always be done outside of the bedroom,” he says. “Not during sex, and not just after sex, because we are all way too vulnerable in that period of time.” Instead, take a walk, or just sit in the kitchen with a cup of coffee, says Essel.

8. Take a risk.

Essel stresses that you’ve got to make yourself vulnerable if you want to change things in your relationship. “You’re going to have to risk to get something big in life.” If you’re nervous, talk to your partner about that, too. “Ask them to be open-minded, please not to shut you down, that if they don’t agree with something you say, they can simply say that doesn’t feel right, instead of making fun of you or completely shutting down to any recommendations you might have.”

9. Keep things interesting.

Who says sex has to happen in the bedroom? And what does your preferred sex position say about your relationship? “Try to change up the location where you have sex and the position you use to keep it interesting,” says Dr. Fisher. Maybe some new tricks are in order. “Open up. Learn to talk more about what you like and don’t like before, during, and after sex.”

10. Don’t schedule it.

Many therapists advice couples to schedule their sex lives and just make it happen. But Dr. Chinks doesn’t recommend that route. “I completely understand that lives and schedules are jam packed. [But] couples who have a “sex quota” often find themselves at the end of every month, with one partner feeling disappointed and frustrated, and the other completely anxious if they don’t “make their numbers.”

11. Share your fantasies.

Dr. Chinks encourages partners to act out their fantasies. “Fantasies are a perfectly normal part of an active sex life. Including your partner in one of yours can get things going quickly! Maybe you want to shake up your routine by being more submissive, more dominant, role-playing, or dressing up. As long as both partners feel comfortable with it, fantasy can be a great way to up add some heat to the relationship. Be open to your partner’s fantasies too. You may discover that there are things that turn you on that you never realized.

12. Watch some porn.

However you feel about porn, it can’t be denied that there are lots of benefits to watching it. “Putting inhibitions aside and joining with your partner in this steamy experience can be a wonderful way to kickstart a marriage that needs a sex tune up,” says Dr. Chinks. “Allowing yourself to become aroused alongside your partner can make a couple feel as though they share a special secret that is all their own.”

13. Get enough shut-eye.